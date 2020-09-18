Weather
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
Tropical storm Noul is slamming into Central Vietnam’s coast, the eye of the storm expected to hit just north of Da Nang, after strengthening as it crossed over the South China Sea in a west north westerly direction, this week. It is now being reported to have reached typhoon strength. The storm will cross over the Vietnamese coast, at full strength, during this morning.
By late tonight/early Saturday morning the storm would have crossed into Laos as it weakens to become a tropical low pressure.but is expected to dump torrential rains along the way. The effects of the storm will affect Thailand’s north eastern provinces from tomorrow but, apart from heavy rain, the storm will continue to dissipate as it heads west. The strength of the storm is expected to suck moisture in from the Gulf of Thailand and Indian Ocean, causing plenty of rain across central and Southern Thailand as well over the weekend
The director of the Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, Mai Văn Khiêm, says Noul is the fifth storm of this strength to enter the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea) this year. Winds have been recorded up to 160 kilometres per hour on the seas and along coastal areas from Quảng Bình to Quảng Nam Province. The average wind speeds have been around 100 – 120 kph.
Heavy rain and strong winds are being forecast as the storm crosses the eastern coastline until at least tonight, with alerts in force for floods in rivers, flash floods and landslides. Officials from the Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces and the city of Đà Nẵng have been evacuate up to 1.1 million people from the region.
Vietnam’s PM has instructed ministries, emergency responders and local councils to keep a close eye on the development of the storm and prepare to assist residents and provide urgent repairs to services. He also warned of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas after the heavy rains, saying “measures are needed to ensure the safety of reservoirs” as the storm moves westwards.
“Before the typhoon makes landfall is a golden chance to complete evacuation, reinforce houses and move fishery cages to safety.”
Students in the Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces are also taking today off due to the typhoon. Schools in provinces south of Da Nang are also expected to allow students to stay home today.
Track the storm HERE. Some Vietnamese news coverage here…Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Visa
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
The first round of long-stay tourists on the newly approved visa will be able to enter Thailand by the start of October and the Tourism Ministry is pushing for tourism business to get ready now (get ready for a predicted 1,200 tourists per month?!). On the other hand, not much as been said about the thousands of foreigners who are already here, many of them trying to figure out how to stay in the country. Whilst the country’s TAT and the ministry of sorts and tourism hammered out the arrangements for the new Special Tourist Visa, the online reception has […]
Crime
Thai government opens fraud investigation over 112.5 billion baht glove purchase
The Thai government is opening an embezzlement investigation into an order placed with a local company for 112.5 billion baht worth of surgical gloves. The Public Warehouse Organisation’s administrative office director allegedly signed off on the order without approval. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the director of the organisation’s administrative office, Roongroj Phuthiyawat, to be transferred to an inactive post in the PM’s office while both criminal and disciplinary investigations take place. The organisation is partnering with the Department of Special Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Office for the embezzlement probe. The organisation cancelled the purchase with the Nakhon Pathom company […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Latest update – September 18. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. Tell us about the new long stay ‘special tourist visa’, the STV. The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to allow foreign tourists to visit Thailand but they’ll have to agree to mandatory 14 day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days. The new 90 day special tourist visa would be able to be extended twice, for 90 days each time. So, a […]
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Trucks lining up at border checkpoint after Myanmar imposes cross-border quota
Thai government opens fraud investigation over 112.5 billion baht glove purchase
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
Inmate escapes prison wearing guard’s uniform – VIDEO
Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Divers believe they have found a 77 year old wrecked US Navy submarine by Phuket
Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who ‘stole’ her van seat
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Long stay tourist visa approved
Bangkok DJ infected with more contagious, less severe Covid-19 strain
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Bangkok4 days ago
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Thailand2 days ago
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
- Economy4 days ago
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents