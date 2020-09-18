image
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

GRAPHIC: ReliefWeb.int
Tropical storm Noul is slamming into Central Vietnam’s coast, the eye of the storm expected to hit just north of Da Nang, after strengthening as it crossed over the South China Sea in a west north westerly direction, this week. It is now being reported to have reached typhoon strength. The storm will cross over the Vietnamese coast, at full strength, during this morning.

By late tonight/early Saturday morning the storm would have crossed into Laos as it weakens to become a tropical low pressure.but is expected to dump torrential rains along the way. The effects of the storm will affect Thailand’s north eastern provinces from tomorrow but, apart from heavy rain, the storm will continue to dissipate as it heads west. The strength of the storm is expected to suck moisture in from the Gulf of Thailand and Indian Ocean, causing plenty of rain across central and Southern Thailand as well over the weekend

The director of the Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, Mai Văn Khiêm, says Noul is the fifth storm of this strength to enter the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea) this year. Winds have been recorded up to 160 kilometres per hour on the seas and along coastal areas from Quảng Bình to Quảng Nam Province. The average wind speeds have been around 100 – 120 kph.

Heavy rain and strong winds are being forecast as the storm crosses the eastern coastline until at least tonight, with alerts in force for floods in rivers, flash floods and landslides. Officials from the Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces and the city of Đà Nẵng have been evacuate up to 1.1 million people from the region.

Vietnam’s PM has instructed ministries, emergency responders and local councils to keep a close eye on the development of the storm and prepare to assist residents and provide urgent repairs to services. He also warned of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas after the heavy rains, saying “measures are needed to ensure the safety of reservoirs” as the storm moves westwards.

“Before the typhoon makes landfall is a golden chance to complete evacuation, reinforce houses and move fishery cages to safety.”

Students in the Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces are also taking today off due to the typhoon. Schools in provinces south of Da Nang are also expected to allow students to stay home today.

Track the storm HERE. Some Vietnamese news coverage here…

