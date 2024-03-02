Northern Thailand girds for major summer storms; residents warned

Picture courtesy of Svitlana Koshelieva, Unsplash

Thailand’s northern regions brace for severe summer storms, with the Thai Meteorological Department issuing a warning for heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail, and potential lightning strikes. Citizens are advised to take precautions and avoid open spaces, with the alert spanning from March 2 to March 3.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s fourth warning has put the upper parts of Thailand on high alert as a summer storm system intensifies. As of today, a high-pressure system from China blankets the northeastern region and the South China Sea. This, coupled with moist winds from the south and southeast drawing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, is causing a volatile mix of hot weather and thunderstorms across the upper regions of the country.

The conditions are ripe for summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong gusts, and occasional hail, especially in the lower northern, central, and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity. The forecast suggests that these storms could be particularly severe, urging residents to exercise caution. People are specifically warned to avoid open areas, and stay clear of large trees, weak buildings, and billboards that could collapse, reported KhaoSod.

The agricultural community is on high alert, as the storms pose a serious threat to crops and livestock. Farmers are being urged to prepare and protect their livelihoods against potential damage.

The impact of the storm is expected to be felt across several provinces. Today, March 2, the lower northern provinces of Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet are likely to be hit. The eastern provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri, as well as the central provinces of Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its suburbs, are also in the storm’s path.

By tomorrow, March 3, the storms are expected to persist in the eastern provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Chachoengsao, and the central provinces of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed by following updates from the Meteorological Department, available on their website and through 24-hour hotlines.

This announcement was made in the early hours of today, March 2, and the department has scheduled a follow-up announcement for later in the day at 5pm.