Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand | The Thaiger

Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf.

From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C and highs of 34-36°C.

Northeast: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 40% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-27°C and highs of 34-37°C.

Central Plains: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.

East: Cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high, 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand