Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand | The Thaiger

Weather
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf.
From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C and highs of 34-36°C.
Northeast: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 40% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-27°C and highs of 34-37°C.
Central Plains: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.
East: Cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high, 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C.
Thailand
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
Police announced today that all charges are being dropped against jet-setting fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Bangkok billionaire family that co-founded Red Bull, the world’s leading energy drink, theoretically making him free to return to Thailand. He stood accused in the hit-and-run death of a police officer in 2012 and fled the country 5 years later after failing to appear for at least 8 legal summonses. A senior officer at Bangkok’s Thonglor Police Station told CNN that the Office of the Attorney-General decided not to indict Yoovidhya and the arrest warrant against him had been revoked. National Police […]
News Desk
Mother, daughter run over by pickup truck in Pathum Thani
A mother and daughter were run over today by a pickup truck carrying furniture reversing down a busy road in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. The shocking incident was caught on surveillance footage. The pair had stepped into the road and didn’t notice the truck creeping up on them from behind. Fortunately, both mother and child survived. Poh Teck Tung Rescue Foundation told the Daily News they were taken to hospital with leg and rib injuries. Comments, criticisms and shares have been many on Thai social media. Most blame the pickup driver, but others say the mother and daughter […]
Bangkok
Transport Ministry says they still want to negotiate the 24 billion baht Hopewell pay-out
Driving out to Don Mueang Airport it’s difficult not to notice the new BTS line that now extends from Mo Chit and past the airport. It looks finished and, apparently, will open before the end of the year. But running alongside are the remnants of an earlier, and very expensive, attempt to build a link out to Don Mueang, at the time in the 1990s, the only airport in Bangkok. Hopewell Thailand won the contract, then it was cancelled after they’d started building it (the huge concrete arches are all still there), Hopewell sued… and it’s been going on and […]
