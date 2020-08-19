Heavy rain, flooding expected in Northern Thailand

Category 3 tropical storm Higos is expected to bring heavy rains to Northern Thailand tomorrow. The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning saying “People should beware of the severe conditions.”

Higos is making its way over the South China Sea and will make landfall in Guangdong, China tomorrow. In Thailand, a monsoon trough is moving to the North and upper Northeast. The tropical storm paired with the monsoon trough will bring heavy rains to Northern Thailand until Sunday. The tropical storm is expected to weaken to a Category 2 depression by tomorrow and decay over southern China.

Some Northern Thailand locals have already reported flooding. The Mekong River hit this year’s highest level, Chiang Rai Times reports. In one day, it raised by 34 centimetres and locals say they believe it will continue to rise.

People in the areas of heavy rain are advised to monitor the department’s website or call the weather forecast “1182” hotline.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | Thai Meteorological Department