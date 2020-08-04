Connect with us

Farmlands flooded in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province as heavy rain persists

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Flooding has inundated over 1,000 rai of farmland and the main highway in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, between Khon Kaen and the Laos border in north east Thailand. Heavy rains since last Thursday have congregated in the area with more rain over the weekend making things worse.

Highway 210, running from Udon Thani to Loei province, has been completely cut off. The Mayor of Nong Bua says that small vehicles can’t use the road at the moment.

“Officials have dispatched backhoe loaders to dig the roadside areas to drain the water as quickly as possible.”

1,000 rai of farming land has been damaged from the flooding, including rice growing areas, sugarcane plantations and fish ponds.

Officials fear that the run off from the flooding will reach the province’s residential areas today, as water also pours in from the Loei province to the north west. The catchment area in the Ubol Ratana Dam in Khon Kaen – Nong Bua is between the two areas.

Lam Phu Governor Somjet Jongsupphawisalkit has alerted district chiefs to warn residents of flash flooding and prepare them for possible evacuation. Emergency responders are on standby and were instructed to check their equipment and vehicles.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

The Thaiger

North East

Korat driver injured after smashing into Buddhist shrine

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A driver in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, aka Korat, sustained sustained serious injuries after his pickup truck slammed into a Buddhist shrine. Police were notified of the accident in the Klui sub-district. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene to find a pickup truck crashed into a concrete religious pillar shrine in the middle of a roundabout. The unidentified male driver, who police believe to be about 40 years old, had sustained serious injuries and rushed a local hospital. Witnesses say vehicles should slow down when they arrive at the roundabout and this is not the first time […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

PHOTO: mgronline.com

Police in in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, aka. Korat, say the drug dealer who shot and seriously injured an undercover officer and fled, was killed in a shootout in Khong district yesterday. On Wednesday, 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot officer Song Tuaykrathok, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, after realising it was a trap, and fled to a nearby cassava plantation. The officer was seriously injured and admitted to ICU at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. A combined team of local and provincial police then launched a manhunt, and a 30,000 baht reward was […]

Continue Reading

Crime

220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

PHOTOS: Siamrath

Authorities in the upper northeastern Nakhon Panom province arrested 2 men last night on charges of smuggling 220 kilograms of marijuana. They reportedly told police they they did it because they needed money after the Covid-19 outbreak left them unemployed. The arrests came after authorities got a tip that a drug gang planned to smuggle marijuana from Laos into Nakhon Phanom via That Phanom district. A navy patrol spotted 2 suspicious vehicles travelling along the route and stopped them at an intersection. When they searched the car, they found 220 bars of compressed marijuana inside 5 sacks. The commander of […]

Continue Reading
Trending