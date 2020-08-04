Farmlands flooded in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province as heavy rain persists | The Thaiger

Flooding has inundated over 1,000 rai of farmland and the main highway in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, between Khon Kaen and the Laos border in north east Thailand. Heavy rains since last Thursday have congregated in the area with more rain over the weekend making things worse.

Highway 210, running from Udon Thani to Loei province, has been completely cut off. The Mayor of Nong Bua says that small vehicles can’t use the road at the moment.

“Officials have dispatched backhoe loaders to dig the roadside areas to drain the water as quickly as possible.”

1,000 rai of farming land has been damaged from the flooding, including rice growing areas, sugarcane plantations and fish ponds.

Officials fear that the run off from the flooding will reach the province’s residential areas today, as water also pours in from the Loei province to the north west. The catchment area in the Ubol Ratana Dam in Khon Kaen – Nong Bua is between the two areas.

Lam Phu Governor Somjet Jongsupphawisalkit has alerted district chiefs to warn residents of flash flooding and prepare them for possible evacuation. Emergency responders are on standby and were instructed to check their equipment and vehicles.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand