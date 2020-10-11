8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 says of torrential rain | The Thaiger

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging emergency services and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, to urgently attend to the suffering of the region’s flood victims. Flooding has cut electricity and water supplies to several areas around the district.

8,000+ houses have been flooded after the overflowing Lam Takong River inundated nearby farming and residential communities. The flooding follows days of heavy rain, especially in the Khao Yai mountainous area, in the province’s south west.

Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Vichien Chanthanothai has attended the region’s worst hit areas today to distribute relief supplies, lunch boxes and survival kits to flood victims. Most have stayed in their flooded homes with family and to protect their property.

“It will take another day for flood waters to recede and the situation will gradually return to normal.”

But Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department reports that the recent rains in Pak Chong have been an enormous help to the Lam Phra Ploeng and Khun Dan Prakanchon dams, which were almost empty earlier this year.

• Lam Phra Ploeng reservoir is now 93% full, with 145 million cubic metres of water

• Khun Dan Prakanchon reservoir is 96% full, with 216 million cubic metres of water

In Phetchaburi, south of Bangkok, more than 400 homes in the Nong Ya Plong district, north of the province, along with the Petkasem highway near the main Cha-am intersection, were flooded earlier today after 2 days of heavy rain in the province. Flood waters, in areas north west of Hua Hin, have now receded after train tracks through parts of Phetchaburi were inundated under 10 cm of floodwater earlier today.

