Thailand visa extension explained, April 2021 | VIDEO | Thaiger

Visa
Thailand visa extension explained, April 2021 | VIDEO
Some clarification about the 60 day extensions to visas that had been extended in the past as part of the Covid visa amnesty for foreign travellers in Thailand who were ‘stuck’ in the country or wished to stay for whatever reason. Caitlin Ashworth from The Thaiger explains the details. For the latest details on everything about the re-opening of the borders, vaccines, ‘plans’, ‘models’ and ‘proposals’, check out thethaiger.com.
Thailand
April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn
April Fool’s jokes, pranks and hoaxes are not allowed to be shared on social media in Thailand. No, it’s not a joke. April Fool’s jokes posted on social media could land you in Thai jail, or slapped with a hefty fine for violating the country’s Computer Crime Act.
Some April Fool’s jokes posted online are considered “fake news” that mislead the public, and sharing “fake news” breaks Thai law, according to the Technology Crime Suppression Division, or TCSD.
On April 1 every year in many countries around the world is April Fool’s Day, with people making jokes and hoaxes, but in Thailand posting fraudulent messages or sharing fake news that may mislead the general public are guilty of the Computer Crimes Act.
The TCSD warns the public to be careful when posting or sharing news on social media That have a jail sentence and a fine.
Recently, police have been cracking down on misleading posts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the political protests in Thailand, especially posts that incite public agitation. The TCSD warns not to share April Fool’s jokes related to Covid-19 because it “incites panic.”
False or misleading posts that pose a threat to national security, stir up public agitation or may cause damage to others are prohibited under the Computer Crime Act which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Northern Thailand
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
The governor of the northern province of Mae Hong Son says around 2,000 Karen refugees are sheltering in the province as the bloody conflict in Myanmar continues. Sithichai Jindaluang says local officials have provided shelter and other necessities to refugees in the districts of Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam.
Violence in Myanmar has escalated since the military coup of February 1, which ousted the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Thousands of ethnic villagers were forced to flee into Thailand when the junta launched air strikes on Karen state. The strikes came during the bloodiest week since the Burmese army began its crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. According to a Nation Thailand report, Sithichai says refugees have been arriving in the Kingdom for several weeks.
“The refugees have been crossing the border since March 11 as the situation in Myanmar started to escalate, and there are now about 2,000 Karen refugees in Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam districts. Thai officials have not only provided shelter and other necessities to the refugees but are also negotiating with those who can return to Myanmar to leave voluntarily. We believe this particular group will return home within 1-2 days.”
He says the Thai government will issue guidelines for how to care for the refugees who are unable to return home at this time.
“As for those who refuse to return or are unable to do so right now, the province will treat them under guidelines to be issued by the Thai government. If the situation in Myanmar worsens and more refugees enter Thailand, the province may consider building a refugee centre, subject to approval by the Interior Ministry.”
According to Sithichai, 7 refugees were injured while fleeing to Thailand, with 3 of them currenty receiving hospital treatment. It’s unclear how they were injured.
“Once the injured have been cured they will either be sent back or sent to join other refugees in Thailand. The province has been following humanitarian principles and international laws in dealing with the Burmese refugees.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Visa
60-day “Covid-19” visa extension deadline to apply now May 29
In a typical last minute decision, Thai immigration announced that foreigners stuck in Thailand due to the Covid-19 situation will be able to extend their visas for another 60 days, with the new deadline to apply for the extension set to May 29, allowing a stay in Thailand up until July 27.
The initial deadline for the 60 day “Covid-19 extensions” was Tuesday, March 30. Some immigration offices, like Phuket and Koh Samui, were crowded with foreigners over the past week, many trying to extend their visas before the March 30 deadline.
Many foreigners on the Covid-19 extension have been in Thailand since at least April 2020. Visa amnesty for those on a tourist visa was granted several times. The announcements were usually made typically made last minute, and sometimes after the deadline, after sending foreigners into a panic, crowding immigration offices up until the deadlines.
The 60-day visa extension program was launched late last year, allowing those who are unable to return to their home country to stay in Thailand.
The extension can be granted if…
- A foreigner cannot return to their home country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- There are no return flights available.
- The foreigner has a letter from their embassy requesting temporary stay.
