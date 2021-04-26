New and improved Smart Visa to make life easier for digital nomads in Thailand | Thaiger

Visa
New and improved Smart Visa to make life easier for digital nomads in Thailand
The government is considering proposals to reform the Smart Visa to make it easier for digital nomads to legally work from the Kingdom. According to a Pattaya Mail report, the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the Board of Investment and the government’s Covid-19 task force have already agreed on the detail of the proposal.
Digital nomads have fallen through the cracks of Thailand’s immigration and tax laws for years, mostly needing creative visa agents to find ways of applying for a visa to stay in the country. Some tinkering with the Smart Visa category allowed some additional flexibility for potential nomads but only in specific professions and requiring a high minimum monthly salary.
The Pattaya Mail reports that the current Smart Visa has had limited take-up, mainly limited to highly-paid employees in the tech industry. The significant cost, involving a big cash investment or proof of a high salary, in addition to the usual complicated bureaucracy in obtaining the visa, has put most people off. The current proposal is to overhaul the visa, to allow digital nomads to remain in the Kingdom for up to 4 years, without a work permit.
Holders of the new, multiple-entry Smart Visa would also be exempt from 90 day reporting or having to obtain re-entry permits. According to the Pattaya Mail, their family members would also be entitled to accompany them, under the same flexible conditions. Foreign nationals in possession of tourist visas could transfer to the Smart Visa once they have proof of at least 6 months’ employment and evidence of qualifications and experience.
Watch our video about digital nomads in Thailand HERE.
A similar system is already in place in many other parts of the world, including a number of European countries, the Caribbean and Mexico. The Pattaya Mail quotes a spokesman from pressure group International Flexitravel, who says this is an opportunity for Thailand to lead Asia in legalising digital nomads. The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed how and where people work and for many, there may never be a permanent return to the office.
“The legalisation of digital nomads has hardly begun in Asia. The current situation whereby nomads keep quiet and police hopefully ignore them is unsatisfactory. Thailand now has the opportunity to be a market leader because the latest technologies make the wholesale resumption of traditional office-based working less and less likely.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya Mail
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government considering “targeted lockdown”, new colour-coding of provinces
Amid growing calls to impose a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Thailand’s government is considering a more moderate response. According to the Bangkok Post, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry is proposing “targeted lockdown” restrictions and a new colour classification for high-risk provinces.
At a meeting held yesterday, officials agreed a revised approach to colour-coding, to replace the current red, orange, yellow, green system. Under the new approach, there will be only 3 colour-coded zones. Dark red will apply to areas under maximum control, followed by red and orange. Kiattiphum says provincial officials are authorised to adopt targeted lockdown measures locally.
Also discussed at yesterday’s meeting was the hospital bed crisis in Bangkok, which Kiattiphum says is being addressed.
“It was found the problem stems from management procedures. Therefore, we discussed ways to better handle management of beds.”
He insists there are currently enough beds, but should the situation worsen over the next 2 weeks, there will be a shortage of beds for severely ill people. He adds that hospitalisation for those with only mild symptoms is being reduced to 10 days from 14, in order to free up more beds.
Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson, Traisuree Taisaranakul, says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is in talks with the private sector regarding the procurement of vaccines. On Wednesday, the PM will meet with a number of business representatives, including the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Association of Thai Travel Agents, among others.
“They will be given an opportunity to present proposals to buy more vaccine doses and ideas on how to distribute them after the private sector wanted to procure vaccine doses for personnel in the industrial sector.”
Yesterday, Thailand reported a record high of 11 new deaths, including a pregnant woman. The death toll now stands at 140 since the beginning of the pandemic. 2,438 new infections were logged yesterday, only 5 of which were imported.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Today there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections and 11 coronavirus-related deaths, including a young woman who was 25 weeks pregnant. Meanwhile the BMA have announced the closure of 31 additional business types as of midnight tonight around Bangkok. There are additional announcements pending for other Thai provinces today.
The number is a slight drop on Saturday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
Read about the additional Bangkok closures HERE.
Thailand has now reached 55,460 reported Covid cases and 140 since the local outbreak started on January 13, 2020. Far from being a ‘foreign’ problem, only 3,271 Covid infections, out of the total of over 55,000, have come from overseas. The rest are all local transmissions.
24,207 people in state care – 19,274 in public hospitals & 4,933 in state-run field hospitals. 507 people in a serious condition, and 138 on ventilators.
Out of the 11 new Covid-related deaths, 7 people were young adults between the ages of 27 and 36. Most of those patients had pre-existing conditions of obesity and diabetes.
- 27 year old man from Bangkok who was diagnosed with diabetes and obesity
- 34 year old woman from Pathum Thani who was diagnosed with obesity
- 69 year old man from Pathum Thani who had high blood pressure
- 62 year old woman from Sukothai had high blood pressure
- 70 year old man who had diabetes and chronic kidney disease
- 45 year old man from Nakhon Phanom who was diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity
- 35 year old man Nakhon Ratchasima who was diagnosed with obesity
- 34 year old man who was diagnosed who was diagnosed with diabetes and obesity
- 36 year old man from Bangkok
- 35 year old man from Bangkok
- 30 year old woman from Bangkok who was 25 weeks pregnant
The number of people who have received Covid vaccine doses in the past 24 hours…
1st dose – 14,675
2nd dose – 4,033
TOTAL PEOPLE VACCINATED – 1,124,153
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Sunday update – all the latest news, ANZAC Day | April 25
Today there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand. Meanwhile the BMA have announced the closure of 31 additional business types in Bangkok as of midnight tonight.
The number is a sight drop on yesterday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
Today’s numbers show that Thailand’s Covid experience is far from being a ‘foreign’ problem… only 3,271 Covid infections, out of the total of over 55,000, have come from overseas. The rest are all local transmissions.
24,207 people in state care
• 19,274 in public hospitals
• 4,933 in field hospitals
507 people in a serious condition
138 on ventilators
Meanwhile, provincial governors are being given the powers to impose tougher measures, including targeted curfews under new guidelines to be issued by the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
From midnight tonight a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok will be closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country.
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that will have to close from midnight tonight…
• Cinemas
• Water parks, amusement theme parks, inside and outside shopping malls
• Zoos
• Rollerblading and skateboard parks
• Snooker and billiards parlours
• Bowling alleys and video game shops
• Internet cafes
• Public swimming pools
• Exercise facilities and fitness centres
• Exhibition venue, Exhibition and Convention centres
• Museums
• Public libraries
• Plant nurseries
• Aged care facilities
• Boxing stadiums and boxing schools
• Martial arts studios
• Tattoo parlours
• Dance studios
• Horse racing
• Amulet shops
• Weight control clinics
• Health establishments, Thai massage and foot massage
• All kinds of sporting grounds
• Entertainment venues
• Service venues, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and other venues
• The opening of shopping centres from 11am – 8pm
• Beauty salons, hairdressers – may open but customers have to wait outside
• All types of sports competition fields
• Public parks and exercise locations
• Convenience stores open from 5am – 10pm
