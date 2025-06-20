EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

Tanit said Paetongtarn resigning could help, prioritising economy over elections

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
110 1 minute read
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest
Photo of Tanit Sorat courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai) has advised against dissolving the House of Representatives to tackle the weakened political stability in the wake of a leaked phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, former Cambodian prime minister.

Tanit Sorat, vice-chairperson of EconThai, expressed concern about the potential political vacuum that could result from dissolving the House. He emphasised that organising a new election and forming a new government could take approximately five to six months.

The country is currently grappling with a sluggish domestic economy, a territorial dispute with Cambodia, and ongoing trade negotiations with the United States aimed at reducing high tariffs on Thai imports, according to Tanit. He added that dissolving the House would also impact the consideration of the government’s 3.78 trillion baht budget for fiscal 2026.

Tanit suggested that Paetongtarn’s resignation might benefit the country, which should focus on economic solutions rather than halting key public policies for a new election.

The prime minister apologised to the public during a recent news conference for the leak of her discussions on the border conflict, which some perceive as disadvantageous for Thailand. She faces pressure from certain politicians and the public to resign.

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest | News by Thaiger
Photos courtesy of Bangkok Post

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest | News by Thaiger

Public trust in the government has diminished, exacerbated by the Bhumjaithai Party’s withdrawal from the coalition, Tanit noted. This situation could deter investor confidence, particularly among foreign investors who might delay new projects, according to Kasemsan Sujiwarodom, chief executive of MAI-listed Kijcharoen Engineering Electric (KJL).

Related Articles

KJL, a manufacturer of electrical control cabinets, primarily supplies products for new house or building construction projects. Their target customers include data centre developers requiring equipment to manage substantial electricity loads, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite concerns about government instability affecting new investments, KJL anticipates continued demand for its products from entrepreneurs transitioning to renewable energy, particularly rooftop solar power, as Thailand works to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions. These shifts are expected to drive demand for electrical control cabinets.

Latest Thailand News
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

2 minutes ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

20 minutes ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

37 minutes ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

41 minutes ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

56 minutes ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

1 hour ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

1 hour ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

2 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

18 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

18 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

18 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

18 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

19 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

19 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

19 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

19 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

19 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

19 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

20 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

20 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

20 hours ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

20 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

20 hours ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

20 hours ago
Business NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
110 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x