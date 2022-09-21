Visa
Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Hot on the heels of Thailand’s grab at attracting long-term residents through their new LTR visa, Malaysia has just released a digital nomad visa option that appears to be far cheaper and easier to qualify for. The De Rantau Programme will go live on October 1 and will offer a 12-month digital nomad pass.
The website states the goal of establishing Malaysia as the top spot for remote workers amongst the ASEAN members while making itself a digital hub and boosting tourism along the way. The programme will charge 1,000 ringgit – just over 8,000 baht – as a processing fee for online workers, especially in the IT, development, marketing, and content creation sectors.
Unlike Thailand which strives for only the wealthiest people to emigrate, Malaysia’s digital nomad programme will be open to anyone with a minimal yearly income of US $24,000, currently about 890,000 baht.
Applicants will need to prove that they have at least a three-month work contract with a company that can be based in Malaysia or abroad. But even that rule is lenient, allowing a collection of smaller contracts to be combined to meet these requirements. The visa will allow people to come and work, and applicants will be able to include their children and spouse for a half-price processing fee of 500 baht.
De Rantau Programme will also use crowdsourcing to help identify and certify accommodations in Malaysia that are the most suitable for digital nomads. Places with co-working facilities and high-speed internet connections will be listed on an online hub. The programme calls on freelance workers, currently residing digital nomads, and independent contractors to add to the list in the program’s digital hub to help people applying for the new visa find the most appropriate accommodations.
Malaysia has offered several other specialised visas to try to attract foreign expats to relocate to the country, including one targeted at pensioners that quickly lost popularity when the money prerequisites jumped. That program, the Malaysia My Second Home (to prove that Thailand does not have the market cornered on cheesy government promotion names), saw applications dropped to just 267 people after the changes.
The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation had launched a previous Tech Entrepreneurs programme that was a precursor to the digital nomad visa, created to attract tech startup businesses to launch in Malaysia. A Malaysian lawyer who specialises in immigration said that this new visa is a great next step.
“The Tech Entrepreneur programme… encouraged those who wanted to set up a tech business in Malaysia to come freely. I am pleased that MDEC developed a new programme to attract a younger group from the tech world who may not necessarily want to start their own company in Malaysia and who may wish to stay for a shorter period as compared to the Tech Entrepreneur programme.”
Asia has been behind the curve on the trend of digital nomads that was only amplified during the pandemic when remote work was required, with at least 25 countries in the rest of the world offering some sort of special visa, according to a report by the Migration Policy Institute.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Russian man killed in Phuket motorbike crash
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
VIDEO: Taxi drivers fistfight in front of customers at Phuket shop
Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
-
World3 days ago
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
-
Property1 day ago
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
-
Cannabis News1 day ago
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand’s “popcorn gunman” is out of jail after shooting 8 years ago
-
Thailand2 days ago
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies