Golf ASQ facilities to be announced next week – green alternatives to mandatory quarantine
Now golfers will be able to come to Thailand, and presumably non-golfers, if they want to wander around large patches of manicured lawn during their 14 days of mandatory quarantine instead of the confines of a hotel room. The golf quarantine alternative could be used in conjunction with any of the visas allowing travellers back into Thailand at the moment, including the Special Tourist Visa and the extended Tourist Visa.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is about to announce the list of golf resorts that have qualified as ASQ (alternative state quarantine) facilities. And everyone’s waiting to see if the Anutin’s very own golf course in Nakhon Ratchasima is going to be on the list.
The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support says that the new golf quarantine will provide an alternative to the hotel room-bound ASQ where travellers have to remain during their quarantine time, with only short visits to the hotel’s rooftops or pools.
The new golf quarantine is being limited to travellers from low-risk countries… “who must also make arrangements in advance with certified golf courses, provide certificates showing they are virus free 72 hours before travelling and have Certificates of Entry issued by the Thai embassy in their countries”.
Just like in the hotel ASQs, travellers will have to take 3 Covid-19 tests “but will be allowed to both play golf and enjoy health-related activities”. If the travellers test positive during their 14 day stay they will be treated at the partnering hospitals. Travellers are responsible for all additional hospital costs if they test positive for Covid-19 during their ASQ.
6 golf courses had applied to be part of the scheme. The names of the golf course that have successfully registered with the CCSA as Gold ASQs will be announced by the end of next week.
The cabinet announced its approval of the Golf ASQ scheme last week and is hoping the scheme will attract golfers from Japan, Taiwan, China and South Korea. It could also entice travellers that are seeking an alternative to the hotel room ASQ whether they play golf or not.
37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket
A 37 year old Egyptian is now in custody following his arrest over alleged “mafia ties” and “running a protection racket” in Bangkok. Police further alleged his dealings in illicit drugs and alleged ties to a foreign mafia gangs. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.
Police say that the gang involved collected money from foreigners, mostly Middle Eastern, in exchange for “protection”. The group made claims to their ‘customers’ that they would provide safety to foreigners against criminals the police weren’t able to catch or people under their protection. The gangs claimed to have strong links to police and officials. The gangs were also selling illicit drugs around Bangkok’s entertainment venues.
Foreigners paid monthly and those who refused faced threats. Some had been harmed by the foreign gang.
When police checked the man’s visa history they found he had overstayed his Thailand by1,772 days. During questioning he admitted that he had been arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine in 2017 and awaiting prosecution.
Police are continuing the investigation in the case to find others connected to the man, named as ‘Mohamed’.
In a similar case a 24 year old from Jordan named ‘Ali’ was also offering the same ‘protection’ services to Middle East people who had been staying in Thailand illegally. He was deported for overstaying his visa.
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Digital nomads in Thailand might soon be able to apply for the Smart Visa, allowing an up to 4 years stay without a work permit. The Board of Investment, or BOI, is proposing changes to the visa requirements to allow foreign freelancers to apply for the Smart Visa. The rules have already been approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The next step is Cabinet approval.
It’s really good news for foreign freelancers who have needed to get creative when it comes to legally staying in the country. Before the pandemic, many did border runs every few months, going from tourist visa to tourist visa. Now that borders are closed, some are on tourist visas that have been extended in the country due to the pandemic. Others are on volunteer visas. Some have even paid thousands of baht and signed up for classes just to get on an education visa to stay in the country.
Under the proposal by the BOI, those currently in Thailand on a tourist visa would be able to transfer to a Smart Visa. To apply for the visa, applicants need to have an employment contract with a foreign firm for at least 6 months as well as proof of qualifications and experience.
BOI deputy secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi says opening the Smart Visa to foreign freelancers will draw in more talent from overseas.
“The influx of talent will create a talent pool in the country.”
The Smart Visa was launched in February 2018 and was “designed to enhance Thailand’s attractiveness in drawing science and technology experts, senior executives, investors and startups.” Since then, only 514 foreigners have been granted the Smart Visa.
Along with allowing foreign freelancers to apply, the BOI also wants to loosen requirements to allow more executives, investors and startup entrepreneurs as well as science and technology experts to apply.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Around 20 development companies have shown interest in an Elite Visa scheme that offers residency to foreign investors. Of those, Sansiri, Nusasiri, Four Seasons, and Raimon Land have confirmed they will join the programme that offers 5-year residency to foreign nationals who invest 10 million baht in condos.
Thai media reports also indicate increasing interest in the scheme from nationals of China, Hong Kong, and Germany. The programme, called the Elite Flexible One, offers residency of 5 years, extendable to 20 years, for 500,000 baht. There is a 2-year application period, running from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022.
Earlier this month, Thailand Privilege Card, which sits under the Tourism Authority of Thailand and runs the Elite Visa programme, confirmed it would increase the fee associated with its most popular offering, the Easy Access visa. From January, the price of this visa will increase by 20%, to 600,000 baht.
Paulnou
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm
A Great opportunity to spend time to learn golf, how much will be the lesson and the green fees ?