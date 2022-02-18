Visa
Foreigners willing to invest 30 million baht can now get a work permit with Elite Card
The Thailand Privilege Card company, which operates the Elite Card scheme, has launched a new programme aimed at wealthy foreigners in need of a work permit. For an investment of 30 million baht, the new Flexible Plus Programme will allow eligible (read, rich) foreigners to obtain a work permit. The move is aimed at attracting investors and boosting Thailand’s recovery following the economic devastation of Covid-19.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the proposal was approved by Cabinet in October, and investors accepted through the Flexible Plus Programme will also be given the right to work in the kingdom. Those who are eligible to participate in the new programme include Elite Card members with a card validity of at least 10 years. For those enrolled in the Elite Ultimate Privilege, Elite Superiority Extension, and Elite Privilege Access programmes, cards must be valid for at least 5 more years. In all cases, foreigners need to have invested at least 32 million baht within a year.
The programme is primarily aimed at investors from China, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, France, the US, Singapore, and Russia. Nation Thailand reports that there are currently over 16,000 members enrolled in Thailand Privilege Card programmes.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
