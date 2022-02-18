Connect with us

Foreigners willing to invest 30 million baht can now get a work permit with Elite Card

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: visatogo.com

The Thailand Privilege Card company, which operates the Elite Card scheme, has launched a new programme aimed at wealthy foreigners in need of a work permit. For an investment of 30 million baht, the new Flexible Plus Programme will allow eligible (read, rich) foreigners to obtain a work permit. The move is aimed at attracting investors and boosting Thailand’s recovery following the economic devastation of Covid-19.

According to a Nation Thailand report, the proposal was approved by Cabinet in October, and investors accepted through the Flexible Plus Programme will also be given the right to work in the kingdom. Those who are eligible to participate in the new programme include Elite Card members with a card validity of at least 10 years. For those enrolled in the Elite Ultimate Privilege, Elite Superiority Extension, and Elite Privilege Access programmes, cards must be valid for at least 5 more years. In all cases, foreigners need to have invested at least 32 million baht within a year.

The programme is primarily aimed at investors from China, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, France, the US, Singapore, and Russia. Nation Thailand reports that there are currently over 16,000 members enrolled in Thailand Privilege Card programmes.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

    SSimpson
    2022-02-18 11:43
    Why would anyone invest $1m in a country with a less than stable political history to obtain a work visa? There are numerous other countries who will grant citizenship for a similar investment. It's also interesting to note that the…
    Grant
    2022-02-18 11:48
    Do the Thai government really think that someone who can afford to invest 30,000,000 Baht in Thailand needs a work permit? who are these people making these decisions? People who want to continue living here and can’t afford to might…
    Stardust
    2022-02-18 11:58
    19 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: No, Thailand needs investment from anyone and everyone not just from a certain region. Looking at FDI in 2018 before the pandemic: https://www.bot.or.th/App/BTWS_STAT/statistics/ReportPage.aspx?reportID=853&language=eng Here is the breakdown: ASEAN: 7.3B EU: 6.5B China+HK: 11B Japan: 12.6B…
    Cabra
    2022-02-18 12:11
    🤣🤣🤣🤪🤪🤪
    Artemis080
    2022-02-18 12:21
    The TAT has been given a new plaything - work permits! Expect more complete idiotic programs that make no financial sense to anyone, or serve any real purpose to who they aim to sell them.
    A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

