Visa
Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Thai and Cambodian border police at Aranyaprathet and Pong Nam Ron detailed rules for those who wish to extend their stay in Thailand by 45 days. The new stamp can be extended for a further month at immigration offices for 1,900 baht (US$50). The scheme is popular with Brits, European Union citizens, Americans and Australians.
Borey San, Cambodian clearance officer, said applicants must register with a Pattaya tour and minibus operator in advance of heading for the border, seemingly giving Pattaya’s numerous cowboy operators even more opportunities to rip off visitors.
The tour company must then send a copy of the passport to the border post of choice to ensure the applicant is eligible for renewal. Unregistered individuals arriving at the frontier under their own steam will not be serviced the same day and would need to spend several days or a week pending review of their application.
Most nationalities can take advantage of the visa-run scheme, but citizens of China, India and dozens of states in Africa are not welcome to participate and no individual may use the scheme more than twice a year. Though no one fully understands why Thailand remains committed to making things as difficult as possible for foreigners who wish to stay for more than a few weeks.
Jessataporn Bunnag, owner of the Thai Visa Center located next to Jomtien Immigration Bureau, said the system was introduced last month in an attempt by the government to reduce hassle for those who want to stay longer without applying for visas from Thai embassies in their home countries before travel.
“The important thing is to show us your passport well in advance so that you can be sure you are eligible,” he said, strangely generous advice, given the simplicity of the rules involved.
Thai Visa Center offers the service, including all costs and even lunch, for 5,500 baht (US$140), including the Cambodian entry visa worth 1,150 baht (US$30) and minibus fare.
Cambodian visa runs were not possible during the pandemic as land crossings remained closed long after airports reopened.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ebola outbreak locks down 2 districts in Uganda
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after monsoon season
Why Thailand is famous – 10 Things You Should Know about Thailand
Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
Sweet smell of success – customs officers celebrate durian/heroin bust
Tears in Hogwarts – Hagrid is dead
Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People3 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides18 mins ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
Business1 day ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World4 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Cambodia1 day ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
-
Tourism4 days ago
Vietnam’s breathtaking views, cliffs, rock formations