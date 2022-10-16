Connect with us

Bangkok

Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home

Published

 on 

A man has been arrested after shooting his father-in-law and a brother-in-law dead at their house in Bangkok’s Bang Kae district Saturday morning.

Police say the man was preparing to kill his mother-in-law when they arrived on the scene.

The deadly shootout took place inside a two-storey house at Ban Suk Samran housing estate in the Lak Song area, according to Pol Capt Kittipong Bunset, deputy investigation officer at the Phetkasem police station. Police were called to the house around 7.45am.

On entering the house, police and rescue workers found the body of a man, identified later as 22 year old Pongsathorn Seetapanya, lying face-up on the first floor with a gunshot wound to the left temple. At the back of the house, the body of another man was found, later identified as Thanin Seetapanya. Thanin also appeared to have been killed by a gunshot to the left temple.

Prapassorn Sawetanai, the wife of Thanin, told police that the gunman was her son-in-law Nathee Panthumsen, who had threatened to kill her family as they disapproved of his relationship with her daughter Thanyarat, who he has known since they were at school.

When Nathee got involved with drugs, Prapassorn asked her daughter to end the relationship. The couple separated for a while but now have a baby boy together.

According to his mother-in-law, Nathee told his wife not to contact her family and eventually threatened to kill all of them.

Before the shooting, Thanyarat called her mother to warn her that Nathee was heading to the house to shoot everyone. While they were talking, Prapassorn heard two gunshots. She immediately locked herself in her room on the second floor but the gunman came upstairs and fired shots at the door. She ran to hide in the bathroom and phoned a friend to alert the police. Nathee was subsequently arrested opposite the Phetsakem police station.

The arrest came after an officer noticed the man wearing a face mask. The officer approached him and talked with him briefly before asking him to remove his face mask. On seeing the suspect’s face, the officer immediately arrested him. A gun with eight rounds of bullets was seized.

During questioning, Nathee told police that he had waited opposite the precinct as he expected his mother-in-law to come to give a statement about the shootings and planned to kill her.

Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home | News by Thaiger

The street market beside Bang Kae MRT station.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Health1 min ago

Ebola outbreak locks down 2 districts in Uganda
Vietnam11 mins ago

Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
Guides18 mins ago

Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
Sponsored1 day ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Crime44 mins ago

Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
Tourism2 hours ago

Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after monsoon season
Thailand2 hours ago

Why Thailand is famous – 10 Things You Should Know about Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa2 hours ago

Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Bangkok4 hours ago

Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
Taiwan4 hours ago

Sweet smell of success – customs officers celebrate durian/heroin bust
Entertainment21 hours ago

Tears in Hogwarts – Hagrid is dead
Thailand21 hours ago

Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Crime23 hours ago

Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
Weather23 hours ago

UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Pollution24 hours ago

Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Tourism1 day ago

Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending