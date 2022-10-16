Bangkok
Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
A man has been arrested after shooting his father-in-law and a brother-in-law dead at their house in Bangkok’s Bang Kae district Saturday morning.
Police say the man was preparing to kill his mother-in-law when they arrived on the scene.
The deadly shootout took place inside a two-storey house at Ban Suk Samran housing estate in the Lak Song area, according to Pol Capt Kittipong Bunset, deputy investigation officer at the Phetkasem police station. Police were called to the house around 7.45am.
On entering the house, police and rescue workers found the body of a man, identified later as 22 year old Pongsathorn Seetapanya, lying face-up on the first floor with a gunshot wound to the left temple. At the back of the house, the body of another man was found, later identified as Thanin Seetapanya. Thanin also appeared to have been killed by a gunshot to the left temple.
Prapassorn Sawetanai, the wife of Thanin, told police that the gunman was her son-in-law Nathee Panthumsen, who had threatened to kill her family as they disapproved of his relationship with her daughter Thanyarat, who he has known since they were at school.
When Nathee got involved with drugs, Prapassorn asked her daughter to end the relationship. The couple separated for a while but now have a baby boy together.
According to his mother-in-law, Nathee told his wife not to contact her family and eventually threatened to kill all of them.
Before the shooting, Thanyarat called her mother to warn her that Nathee was heading to the house to shoot everyone. While they were talking, Prapassorn heard two gunshots. She immediately locked herself in her room on the second floor but the gunman came upstairs and fired shots at the door. She ran to hide in the bathroom and phoned a friend to alert the police. Nathee was subsequently arrested opposite the Phetsakem police station.
The arrest came after an officer noticed the man wearing a face mask. The officer approached him and talked with him briefly before asking him to remove his face mask. On seeing the suspect’s face, the officer immediately arrested him. A gun with eight rounds of bullets was seized.
During questioning, Nathee told police that he had waited opposite the precinct as he expected his mother-in-law to come to give a statement about the shootings and planned to kill her.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ebola outbreak locks down 2 districts in Uganda
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after monsoon season
Why Thailand is famous – 10 Things You Should Know about Thailand
Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
Sweet smell of success – customs officers celebrate durian/heroin bust
Tears in Hogwarts – Hagrid is dead
Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People3 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides18 mins ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
Business1 day ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World4 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Cambodia1 day ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
-
Tourism4 days ago
Vietnam’s breathtaking views, cliffs, rock formations