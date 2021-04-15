Vietnam passes Thailand as world’s top rice price | Thaiger

Hot News
Vietnam passes Thailand as world’s top rice price
In undoubtedly only the second most important “r_ce war”, Vietnam has overtaken Thailand to become the highest-priced exporting rice in the world. First quarter prices were up nearly 19% over last year, reaching US $547 per tonne, with prices in March half a per cent higher than February’s rate. This run on pricing pushes Vietnamese rice past both Thailand and India, their main competition. Thailand can take some consolations though, as Thai Jasmine rice was recently named the most delicious rice in the world.
It isn’t all good news though, as the Department of Agricultural Processing and Market Development (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) reported that Vietnam’s exports are down 30% in volume to 1.1 million tonnes exported between January and March of 2021. With the increased price though, the export earned US $606 million, a drop of only 17% in value over comparable 2020 figures.
Last year Vietnamese rice pushed past Thailand to become the world’s second-biggest rice exporter, moving less rice than only India, the top exporter in the world. In 2020, Vietnam exported 6.15 million tonnes of rice at a price of US $3.07 billion. The Vietnam Food Association expects an increase throughout 2021 as businesses have finished preparing rice for export and have an abundant supply. The Department of Agricultural Processing and Market Development further explains that strong demand from foreign buyers for the new winter-spring rice contributed to the rising prices.
While India remains the top exporter, their prices are significantly lower, with India’s 5% broken rice achieving a strong price growth last month, but still peaking at only US $401 per tonne. On the other hand, earlier in the year, Thailand had clung close to Vietnam’s numbers like, well, white on rice. At the beginning of March, Thai rice peaked at US $538 per tonne, just US $9 from the top spot. But prices slumped by the end of the month to US $509.
SOURCE: Vietnam Net
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand provinces currently imposing travel restrictions
Here’s a list of Thai provinces current imposing restrictions on entry, by road or air, as you travel at this time. Today is the last day of the Songkran holiday, so there will be a return home for many people although it’s expected that many have also taken the Friday off to merge the Songkran break with the weekend. So there will be a big movement of people on Sunday.
The government is meeting today to examine additional restrictions and possible partial lockdowns, especially in Bangkok and the immediate surrounding provinces.
Some provinces are insisting on negative Covid tests, others are providing an option for voluntary 14 day quarantine (which is not very practical if people are returning home for 2-3 days). The restrictions vary in most of the provinces. Do your homework as the situation is extremely fluid at the moment.
Both the island (province) of Phuket and Pattaya (Chon Buri) are notably absent in this list.
NORTH
Chiang Mai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Nan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Bung Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Khon Kaen
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Sakon Nakhon
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
CENTRAL AND EAST
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Nakhon Sawan
Sa Kaeo
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Uthai Thani
SOUTH
Chumphon
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phangnga
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Trang
Protests
Red paint in Burmese streets mark 700+ deaths
Marking over 700 deaths in the Burmese military crackdown, anti-coup protesters in Myanmar are splashing red paint across the streets of Yangon to represent the blood of those killed in the growing crisis. Myanmar has ground to a halt as the military junta attempt to silence opposition to their February 1 takeover with deadly force. 714 deaths have been verified by local monitoring groups, but they warn the actual number may be much higher.
The economy and daily functioning of the country is immobile, the internet has been cut off to many citizens, even Myanmar’s Thingyan New Year festival, similar to Thailand’s Songkran holiday, has been cancelled. Instead of water fights in the street, protesters explained they used the holiday to draw a parallel, splashing red paint “blood” instead to draw attention to the Burmese deaths at the hands of the military.
“The purpose of the “bleeding strike” is to remember the martyrs who died in the struggle for democracy. We should not be happy during this festival time. We have to feel sadness for the martyrs who are bleeding and we must continue to fight this battle in any way we can.”
Simple but powerful signs and notes were found amongst the blood protest with phrases like, “blood has not dried on the streets,” “overthrow the era of fear,” and “hope our military dictatorship fails.” Perhaps most poignant was a note found on red-painted streets reading, “Dear UN, How are you? I hope you are well. As for Myanmar, we are dying.”
The UN fears that a Syrian-style conflict is around the corner for Myanmar, calling on countries to take immediate steps against the military junta, citing possible crimes against humanity. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet draws the Syria comparison, worried a full-blown Burmese civil war could parallel the Syrian war that has led to 400,000 deaths and 6 million refugees. While some countries have enacted sanctions, infighting has delayed meaningful action with the EU claiming Russia and China are blocking possible UN arms embargos.
Meanwhile, the military added many more people to the list of over 260 people including doctors and celebrities they are seeking to arrest for crimes such as spreading dissent or treating injured protesters. 7 protesters in Yangon, 3 in absentia, were sentenced to death for the alleged murder of a suspected informant.
In the northwest of Myanmar, a milk delivery couple were killed by military storming the town of Tamu. And in the Mandalay region, protesters drove motorbikes with red flags supporting imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
SOURCE: Channel News Asia
Tourism
Pattaya tourism remains open without quarantine, for now anyway
As province after province closes down more sectors, imposing stricter regulations, administers mandatory Covid-19 testing, and enacts quarantines for domestic travellers (in some cases), Pattaya is taking a different approach: heartily welcoming tourists to their city.
Colourful Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome spoke yesterday saying that everyone from everywhere is welcome in Pattaya, and will not be required to quarantine or self-quarantine for 2 weeks. The lack of isolation may encourage travellers depressed over cancelled Songkran holiday festivities and trips.
But the decision os not his The Governor of Chin Buri will be making the call whether to impose additional restrictions for people coming to Pattaya, especially from the 3 hot zone districts in Bangkok.
But he maintains, rather than shutting down completely, the city of Pattaya had called upon all of its employees to work together to create an environment safe for tourists. The staff are deployed throughout the city to implement and enforce Covid-19 safety protocols and monitor them to make sure locals and tourists follow regulations and keep Pattaya safe from Coronavirus spread.
While bars, nightclubs, and massage shops remain necessarily closed by order of the CCSA, Pattaya city officials are working hard to keep popular tourism areas like Koh Larn and Pattaya Beach Road open to travellers to enjoy. City hall is working with volunteers and local police and enacting measures like allowing parking on both sides of the beach roads to try to help tourists and vendors in Pattaya to have a safe and enjoyable Songkran holiday.
This alternative approach stands in stark contrast to most of the rest of the nation where Songkran celebrations were cancelled and semi-lockdowns are in place. 2 days ago 37 Thai provinces imposed a 14 day quarantine on travellers from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathum and Samut Prakan – areas around Bangkok that are now considered a Red Zone for Covid-19 infections.
Phuket is currently another holdout, with minimal restrictions on tourists visiting, for the time being anyway.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
