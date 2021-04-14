Travelling from the UK? Here’s some details on restrictions…. | Thaiger

Transport
Travelling from the UK? Here’s some details on restrictions….
As the summer holiday is just around the corner, many in the UK are wondering if and how they will travel abroad during the Covid pandemic. Despite it being against the law to travel abroad for holiday and leisure in the UK, those who need to travel may want to know what requirements certain countries have in order to enter.
Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Indonesia, are some of the popular places that travellers need to visit, and here we have the latest updates on requirements from those nations.
Australia
After locking down borders early, Australia has spent most of last year living a more normal life than those in the UK have, seeing significantly fewer Covid infections and deaths. But part of why they have been more successful is due to the tough travel measures that are still in place. The country currently is closed to outsiders, except for Australian citizens, permanent residents, or those with an exemption.
If travellers do fall into those categories, they must undergo a 14 day mandatory quarantine on arrival at a designated facility, like a hotel. And, even if you are inside Australia wanting to depart, the strict guidelines apply to those leaving the country as well. Only those with an exemption are able to leave Australia and there has been no indication as to when the country will relax the rules for coming and going. Experts do say that the country may not return to pre-pandemic levels of free travelling until 2024.
New Zealand
New Zealand is another country that has succeeded in tackling the pandemic early on, as most residents are living quite normally. Again, the strict guidelines that were in place are still ongoing as the country is closed to almost all arrivals. Those who are allowed in, must present evidence of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of departing their country of residence.
But, good news is coming later this month as NZ will enter a travel bubble with Australia, allowing its people to travel between the 2 nations without needing to undergo a quarantine.
Thailand
Thailand was also considered to be succesful in combatting the Covid virus, until a 2nd and 3rd wave rocked the country, with experts saying it could be the worst yet to come. As the nation is planning to reopen fully in October, with an even earlier opening in July for its tourist-laden island of Phuket, arrivals still must undergo quarantines of up to 10 days. The quarantine time period depends on where you are entering in the country, as well as whether or not you have been fully inoculated against the Covid virus.
Other restrictions include where you are coming from prior to entering the country, as certain nations with Covid variants may still be required to undergo the full length of the original 14 day quarantine, or could be denied entry altogether.
Indonesia
Since the beginning of this year, all non-Indonesian travellers are currently banned from entering the country, with only a few exemptions in place. Any travellers allowed to enter must provide evidence of a negative Covid test and follow mandatory quarantine arrangements once landing.
The country is currently administering China’s Sinovac vaccine, which has faced criticism over its low effectiveness rates. But, Indonesia has lost 75% of its tourism in 2020, a figure that its government is surely to tackle in the near future.
SOURCE: MyLondon.news
Thailand
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority announces health and safety regulations
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says airlines must continue to follow health and safety regulations as the country has seen a 3rd wave of the Covid-19 virus. Its the third time the CAAT have introduced restrictions on in-flight services since airlines were grounded in April last year.
The authority says new guidelines to take effect today include…
• Maintaining social distancing practises on passenger services at all levels of operations, from check-in and boarding and disembarking.
• Passengers are required to wear masks at all times during the flight, while using hand sanitiser and washing hands.
• Food and drinks cannot be served or consumed on board. Crews may offer drinking water to passengers in predetermined social distancing areas in the aircraft.
• Newspapers, magazines, or brochures provided on board are prohibited except for safety cards or pamphlets.
• Pilots are required to wear masks, while all cabin crew must wear both masks and gloves at all times when on duty.
• Flights longer than 90 minutes must set aside seats in the last 2 rows in case someone falls sick on board.
Today, Thailand has reported 965 people as infected with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The daily total is the first drop in daily numbers for 13 days. 28,288 people have fully recovered. The total deaths remains at 97 people since the start of the pandemic in Thailand. 6,190 people remain under hospital care or are being monitored. 654 of today’s cases are local community infections.
The country recently has seen a 3rd wave of the virus, with Bangkok entertainment venues being considered the epicentre. Thong Lor district in Bangkok has also seen the UK variant B117 in many of its infections. Now, it is the most prominent strain of Covid-19 in the UK.
Studies showed that the B117 strain is more deadly, with 1 study showing deaths from UK variant infections were 30 to 100% higher than earlier variants. The strain also has at least 23 mutations identified so far. However, a new study by The Lancet indicates that even though the strain has a higher reproductive and transmission rate, it is not more severe.
SOURCE: TAT News
Transport
5 killed, including 2 children, in north east Thailand bus disaster
5 people are dead, including 2 children, and another 12 seriously injured after a double-decker interprovincial bus caught fire near Khon Kaen. It was heading to Bangkok. The bus erupted into flames just after midnight on the Mitrapap highway. There were 33 passengers on the bus. The bus driver was also injured.
The 407 Pattana Company bus left Bung Kan province on the Laos border, near Vientiane, last night, stopping in Udon Thani before making its way to Bangkok.
Witnesses say a rear tyre burst and then caught fire just after the bus had left Khon Kaen. The fire then spread to the engine compartment in the back of the bus. The bus soon became engulfed in flames, according to the Bangkok Post. Fire units got to the burning bus soon after but it took an hour to extinguish the flames.
12 people suffered serious burn injuries whilst 16 others were able to get out of the bus before it was engulfed in flames.
Police have spoken to the bus driver and will continue with their investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Transport
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
4,250 Thai Airways employees have been pushed into an early retirement after failing a screening process for remaining employees. The process was a necessary result of the national airlines’ dire financial situation and current debt restructuring program. Remaining staff are being forced into new, leaner contacts.
The 13,554 remaining Thai Airways staff went through the screening program. 9,304 passed, according to the Bangkok Post. The 4,250 staff who failed will be able to receive early retirement benefits or apply for the next round of staff screening. Employees who passed the screening will continue to work for the legacy airline will sign contracts that start on May 1. Many of the ‘cushy’ contractual staff benefits are now missing from the new contracts, and more in line with modern aviation businesses.
People who missed out on the first round of screenings have been informed that they can apply for the second round, starting next Monday. The results are being announced on April 28. Otherwise they have until the end of today to apply for the early retirement benefits. They won’t be replaced as Thai Airways continues to find the best way to reduce its past inflated staff numbers.
The retirement packages are being paid in 4 instalments over 12 months. The first payment will be made in June this year.
Meanwhile union representatives are disputing the terms of the new contracts for Thai Airways staff. The labour union claims the changes have removed, or diluted, many former staff entitlements and welfare benefits. The union called on Thailand’s Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to review the changes and check if they align with the debt-restructuring plan submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court.
Thai Airways, with its fleet mostly grounded since April last year, is still in the midst of a lengthy bankruptcy proceedings. Most of its creditors are overseas aircraft leasing companies. There’s also tens of thousands of ticket holders who are demanding refunds for flights that were cancelled as a result of the groundings in 2020.
The Thai government cut Thai Airways free after bailing them out of debt every year over the decade before 2020 by selling their controlling stake in the airline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
