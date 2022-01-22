Transport
Transportation the focus of 2022 for Thailand, with 1.4 trillion baht budgeted
Thailand is aiming to make 2022 the Year of Transportation, with 1.4 trillion baht being allocated for projects to improve travel by air, land, water, and rail. The Ministry of Transport predicts markedly improved transportation safety and timeliness, as well as an economic return of 1.6 times the initial investment.
As a part of Thailand’s 20-year national strategy, the development of transport throughout Thailand by land and air, water and rail, will be a primary focus in the coming year, according to a speech given by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob at the Thailand Future Smart and Sustainable Mobility event.
According to the ministry, 974 billion baht of the allocated 1.4 trillion is budgeted for brand new investments and projects, while 516 billion baht is to continue ongoing projects or to fund the project where contracts have already been put in place. (Yes, we know that totals 1.5 trillion baht.) When completed, the sum of these projects are expected to generate 2.24 trillion baht in economic benefit for the people of Thailand.
The minister commented that the Covid-19 pandemic had hindered efforts and economic gain, but new projects and investments will help with public transportation in Thailand, allowing it to be affordable and punctual, with increased safety.
Not only that, the new projects aim to speed up transportation in Thailand, upping the speed limit on rapid transit trains in Greater Bangkok to 35 kilometres per hour during rush hour commutes. Dual-track rail projects will see lightning-fast speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, up from just 60 kilometres per hour now. And the high-speed train projects will double the speeds of those trains from 80 kilometres per hour to 160 kilometres per hour.
Also on the schedule – a much-desired airport train link, connecting 3 major airports in the region. U-Tapao Airport, which serves Pattaya and the region, will have a rail line connecting it to Bangkok’s 2 airports, Suvarnabhumi, and Don Mueang. This is expected to smooth the flow of incoming travellers and connect inter-regional transport to allow Thailand to service up to 120 million international passengers per year.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Transportation the focus of 2022 for Thailand, with 1.4 trillion baht budgeted
First of the year: Green sea turtle lays 125 eggs in Phuket
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112
VERSO – The School of the Future
Many criticise “soldier” coffee shop at southern Thailand military camp
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
McDonald’s Thailand offers ice cream sundae with chilli paste and pork floss
Woman complains police didn’t pursue rape case for 5 months
Plans shot down for property incentives to attract foreigners
Phuket Immigration visiting those in Hotel Isolation to extend visas
Prick in real life, Stooping low and The Lumber jack Song | Thaiger Bites
Thai PM sings away his political blues
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
Mask rules enforcement starts with campaigns in Bangla and Phuket Town
Police sting nabs trans woman for alleged child sex trafficking
“Take it next year!” Cold response to student about Covid-19 affected exams
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand3 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
- Bangkok3 days ago
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hungarian wanted overseas arrested in Bangkok, overstayed visa by 10 years
Recent comments: