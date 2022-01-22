Transportation the focus of 2022 for Thailand, with 1.4 trillion baht budgeted

Thailand is aiming to make 2022 the Year of Transportation, with 1.4 trillion baht being allocated for projects to improve travel by air, land, water, and rail. The Ministry of Transport predicts markedly improved transportation safety and timeliness, as well as an economic return of 1.6 times the initial investment.

As a part of Thailand’s 20-year national strategy, the development of transport throughout Thailand by land and air, water and rail, will be a primary focus in the coming year, according to a speech given by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob at the Thailand Future Smart and Sustainable Mobility event.

According to the ministry, 974 billion baht of the allocated 1.4 trillion is budgeted for brand new investments and projects, while 516 billion baht is to continue ongoing projects or to fund the project where contracts have already been put in place. (Yes, we know that totals 1.5 trillion baht.) When completed, the sum of these projects are expected to generate 2.24 trillion baht in economic benefit for the people of Thailand.

The minister commented that the Covid-19 pandemic had hindered efforts and economic gain, but new projects and investments will help with public transportation in Thailand, allowing it to be affordable and punctual, with increased safety.

Not only that, the new projects aim to speed up transportation in Thailand, upping the speed limit on rapid transit trains in Greater Bangkok to 35 kilometres per hour during rush hour commutes. Dual-track rail projects will see lightning-fast speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, up from just 60 kilometres per hour now. And the high-speed train projects will double the speeds of those trains from 80 kilometres per hour to 160 kilometres per hour.

Also on the schedule – a much-desired airport train link, connecting 3 major airports in the region. U-Tapao Airport, which serves Pattaya and the region, will have a rail line connecting it to Bangkok’s 2 airports, Suvarnabhumi, and Don Mueang. This is expected to smooth the flow of incoming travellers and connect inter-regional transport to allow Thailand to service up to 120 million international passengers per year.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

