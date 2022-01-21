“Special Sealed Route” transit flights from Bangkok to Phuket start February 1

Coinciding with the resumption of the Test & Go entry scheme, starting February 1, Bangkok Airways will begin two “Special Sealed Route” flights from Bangkok to Phuket per day for tourists arriving under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Passengers must follow the guidelines set by the Centre for Covid-19 Administration pertaining to required documents. Along with a Thailand Pass QR code, travellers will need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result done by RT-PCR technique and issued 72 hours before travel, proof of vaccination, and travel health insurance and Covid-19 treatment expenses of a minimum of US $50,000.

Prior to the launch of these flights, tourists travelling to Phuket were not allowed to transfer in Bangkok. Tourists were, however, allowed to transition from Bangkok to Koh Samui with Bangkok Airways. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has not yet publicly announced the new transit flights’ approval, however, a representative of Airports of Thailand at Phuket Airport confirmed to The Phuket News that the CCAT approved the flights.

Prior to the transfer flight, passengers are required to go through screening and document checks, as well as immigration procedures, at the first airport of entry. They may then continue their journey and board their flight to the Sandbox province.

Source: The Phuket News

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you are fully vaccinated, and travelling from the approved 63 countries you may enter by a 1 Day Test & Go Hotel package.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________