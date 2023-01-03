Transport
Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) resumed train services between Thailand and Malaysia with the utmost security on Sunday after suspending the service for 28 days following two consecutive bombings that killed three people last month.
The SRT is running two round trips per day between Hat Yai in Songkhla province to Padang Besar in Malaysia’s Perlis state.
On December 3, freight train 707 travelling from Hat Yai to Padang Besar derailed and overturned in the Tha Pho subdistrict in the Sadao district after a bomb detonated on the tracks. The train’s four members of staff were not hurt but the train and tracks were heavily damaged.
Three days later, on December 6, three maintenance workers were killed and four were injured by another bomb blast while they were repairing the tracks from the first bombing.
After repairing the tracks, the SRT resumed the shuttle service on New Year’s Day and deployed soldiers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers, and police along the railway to watch out for any suspicious activity.
Being the only passenger route connecting Thailand to Malaysia and costing just 50 baht, the service is usually packed with both Thai and Malaysian tourists. However, all four services on Sunday were quiet, reports ThaiRath.
Security on the railway will be heightened for the next three months. Security will be provided by officials from the Anothai Infantry Regiment Task Force, Than Mook Border Patrol Camp, Songkhla Police Special Operation Centre, 5th Infantry Regiment task force, and by police officers from Klong Ngae, Sadao and Padang Besar police stations.
Two trains will run from Hat Yai Junction to Padang Besar at 7.30am (train 947) and 3.40pm (train 949).
From Malaysia to Thailand, two services will run at 8.55am (train 948) and 3.40pm (train 950).
The service resumed in July after being suspended in March 2020 as a Covid-19 prevention measure.
Taking just one hour and costing only 50 baht, or 7 Malaysian ringgits, the shuttle train is a convenient and cheap way to travel between Thailand and Malaysia. The route is regularly used by tourists in Thailand going on ‘visa runs.’
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
5 beauty fanatics share skin-care tips and thoughts on plant-based oil
Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus
218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Events3 days ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Expats2 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Road deaths4 days ago
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
-
News23 hours ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy1 day ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News2 days ago
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
-
Featured hotels6 hours ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?