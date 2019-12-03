Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects | The Thaiger

South
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects
The government is looking at reviving deep sea-port projects in the south of Thailand. They were shelved two years ago as the government bowed to public opposition at the time.
The Transport Ministry is considering reviving the Pak Bara, Satun, and Songkhla deep-sea port projects. Both projects are in the south of the country. The projects have been shelved at this stage due to strong protests by locals and environment groups.
Thai PBS World reports the the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has asked the Marine Department to dust off the files on the two infrastructure projects. He has asked that they begin by approaching local communities living around the two deep sea port zones to convince them of the value of the development, the benefits for their localities and the country as a whole.
Feasibility studies have already been completed but additional environment impact assessments may be required to convince opponents of the projects. They will also be necessary to get approval from Cabinet.
Speaking about the 12 billion baht Pak Bara deep-sea port project, Mr. Saksayam says project design and feasibility studies were completed in 2017.
“The project was in the process of gathering opinions from all stakeholders when resistance from local people and non-governmental organisations emerged, forcing the suspension of public hearings.”
According to the Marine Department, the land bridge linking Songkhla deep-sea port with the Pak Nara deep-sea port in Satun, and southward to Penang in Malaysia, will reduce the distance of travel and save transport costs for cargo from the Indian to the Pacific Oceans, as opposed to travelling through the Malacca Straits.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times
A Burmese drug trafficker has been shot dead in a gunfight with police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The ambush was the result of a sting after police pretended to be buyers.
Authorities raided a house rented by the suspect and found a tablet press, 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 500,000 ‘speed’ pills and 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
The house was used to produce and store crystal methamphetamine and other drugs, according to police.
The alleged Burmese trafficker, who rented the house, and named only as “Ou,” was shot dead in a firefight with police Nakhon Si Thammarat, the Bangkok Post reports.
Ou agreed to deliver deliver drugs to police posing as buyers. When he arrived in his pickup trick he was surrounded by police.
Ou opened fire as he tried to escape. Police returned the fire, shooting and killing him. Police searched the man’s truck whcih ended up in a roadside ditch. They found about a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and 10,000 methamphetamine pills. They extended the investigation to search the house.
Ou’s Thai wife, 23 year old ‘Kittiya’, was called in for questioning.
Kittiya claims she didn’t know her husband was from Myanmar, and that he had told her he was from Chiang Rai and ran a used car dealership. She told police she met him on Facebook.
Kittiya said she and Ou stayed at another rented house and that she knew nothing about the house where the drugs and equipment were found. Police say Ou was a major international trafficker who had been wanted since on a warrant since last year.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 26 year old teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was found stabbed to death in her car in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, on Thursday. The violent murder, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong road in tambon Koh Taeo was reported to police in the morning.
The blood-stained body of the victim was found in the front passenger seat. Her head was still resting on the dashboard of a black Honda City. The car was registered in her name in Krabi.
Natthaphat Somkid was escorted by family to Songkhla police station. He was the suspect in the murder of 29 year old teacher Soontree Samutararat, but has since confessed his crime to police.
Police took him back to the crime scene to look for the murder weapon. He told police he threw the knife into some roadside trees.
Police report that the victim was stabbed eight times, in the face and torso, and the severity of the wounds pointed to intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes was left on the driver’s seat of the man’s car. Investigators found blood on the road, but no murder weapon, according to the Bangkok Post report.
Eyewitnesses say they heard a man and a woman quarrelling from inside the parked car before the woman ran from the vehicle.
Police believe Soontree fled from the car but was stabbed nearby and collapsed. Natthapat then took her back to the car and put her in the passenger seat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Krabi
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
The Thailand Meteorological Department is warning about possible heavy rain and strong winds for the south of the country as a result of the strong northeast monsoon currently over the Gulf of Thailand.
The northeast monsoon started in the south of Thailand this year from mid to late October, reducing the length of the annual wet season. Many parts of the south, usually flush with wet season rain by now, are facing drought in the coming months.
The TMD says the current weather system is expected to bring strong winds, causing waves of 2 metres in height and up to 3 metres during storms in the Gulf.
“All ships are advised to proceed with caution.”
Thailand’s Gulf coast is being warned to expect flash flooding, with excess rainwater draining away slowly.
Meanwhile, northern Thailand should experience dry and cool weather as a result of a moderate high pressure system. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in some places and very cold minimum temperatures of 5 – to 15 degrees at altitude.
The Nation reports the forecast for the next 24 hours as follows:
Northern region: Cool in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in parts.
Northeastern region: Cool and foggy in the morning, lows 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-15 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Cool in the morning, lows of 20-23 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Cool in the morning, lows 21-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows of 23-26 degrees, high 29-33 degrees Celsius, wave height 2-3 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius, wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Couple realise they’d won the lottery when driving back to hometown in the north-east
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects
Government donates tents to Korat traders in wake of devastating market fire
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
Skull and other human remains found near Bangkok construction site
Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Civic groups threaten legal action over U-turn on farm-chemical ban
Hong Kong Finance Chief warns of first budget deficit since 2004
Bangkok authorities aim to remove sugary soft drinks from schools
Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government
Another Chonburi man dies playing with charging phone
75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year
PM says Thailand must spend in dollars to weaken the baht
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
- Economy3 days ago
“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank
- Bangkok3 days ago
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
- Politics1 day ago
Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s ‘golden era’ according to expats
- Environment2 days ago
Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani
- Business3 days ago
Ban on used car imports comes into force in December