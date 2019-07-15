Thai farmers and residents from four provinces unhappy about proposed motorway | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai farmers and residents from four provinces unhappy about proposed motorway
About 100 affected residents and farmers, from the Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom provinces, are demanding the Thai Department of Highways scrap their environmental impact statements and start again.
The protests are over the 109 kilometre Nakhon Pathom to Cha-am Motorway.
A seminar was held over the weekend called “The Future of Petchaburi and the Motorway to the South” to provide a voice for residents. Department of Highways representatives were at the meeting to respond to resident complaints.
Unhappy residents say they were concerned the project could harm the livelihoods of local residents living in the four provinces, complaining that it will cut through farmland which is relied on to make a living.
They pointed out that the project’s environmental impact statement was already expired, as it had been prepared more than five years previously. Many residents and farmers say they had never been approached about the proposal in the past and they had been ‘in the dark’ about the impact of the new motorway.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
New Thai cabinet to be sworn in Tuesday in Bangkok
PHOTO: Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall
The new Thai cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Bangkok near the Dusit Palace, 3 kilometres north of the Grand Palace. The announcement was made by the the Secretariat of the Cabinet over the weekend.
All 36 Cabinet appointees will travel by shuttle leaving the Phakdee Bordin Building at Government House at 5pm.
The ministers attending the swearing-in have been instructed that they can’t drive to the throne hall in their own vehicles.
They are advised to adhere to the “normal” dress code and to bring along personal and government documents relating to the official posts they will assume.
BTS Skytrain stations get maintenance checks after falling concrete
It wasn’t the sky falling. It was the Skytrain Station falling on a road in Bangkok.
The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) has announced maintenance work underway at 22 BTS Skytrain stations after a concrete slab fell from the Ari station onto the road below, just missing drivers.
Executive director of the BTSC Surapong Laoha-Unya said they prioritised the safety of the public and passengers so had ordered special maintenance at all 22 main stations on its green line – the Sukhumvit route from Morchit to On Nut and the Silom route from National Stadium to Surasak.
The Skytrain Facebook page announced 96 engineers and 16 cranes are carrying out the checks and maintenance…
• From 10pm on Saturday to 5am Sunday, the seven stations of Ekkamai, Phra Khanong, On Nut, Surasak, Chong Nonsee, Saladaeng and Ratchadamri will be checked.
• From 10pm Sunday to 5am Monday, the eight stations of Siam, Chid Lom, Ploenchit, Nana, Asok, Phrom Phong, Thong Lor and Taksin Bridge will be checked.
SOURCE: The Nation
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Original article by Daniel Lorenzzo | Magazine Hong Kong
A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu. The study points out that wherever there is an economic hub, congestion follows and frustration among commuters along with it.
40% of people in the surveys say their daily commute is the worst part of their day. Could the world’s most congested cities ease commuter woes with flexible working?
On public transport, travellers often experience crowded conditions, stress, discomfort, disruption, delay, feelings of time being ‘wasted’ and to top it off, their wallets are hit. But the scale of the congestion problems means it can’t be solved without businesses intervening and changing the working hours and flexibility of employee contracts.
Many companies in cities with high urban densities are already adopting hybrid models that incorporate flexible working. This can leverage a positive impact on their workforce and company expenditure, since capital and operational expenditure costs in the flexible working model are covered by providers.
Research has shown that that switching to flexible working, working closer to home or cutting out the commute entirely, could reduce levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 214 million tonnes per year, by 2030. Furthermore, if the growth in flexible working continues to increase at its current speed, people around the world would save over 3.53 billion hours commuting every year by 2030.
In line with the UN’s ‘12 Years to Act on Climate Change’ campaign, actively reducing the number of commuters pouring into the world’s biggest cities may be one of the best ways that we can take action and start to roll back the clock on climate change. The benefit to businesses, is that it will be future proofed as the working world continues to modernise and more of us develop careers that work for us, through a combination of flexible working methods.
Would your company look at adopting flexible work hours to allow you to arrive earlier or leave later to ease the peak loads on Bangkok’s public transport and roads?
The post ‘Tackling Commuter Congestion’ appeared first on Magazine Hong Kong.
