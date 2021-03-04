Thai Airways submits rehabilitation plan | The Thaiger

Transport
Thai Airways submits rehabilitation plan
Thai Airways has submitted a rehabilitation plan in accordance with a Central Bankruptcy Court order after the the receiver’s appointment last September. The airline’s acting president Chansin Treenuchagron says the rehabilitation plans aim to “fully restructure and help the national flag carrier to regain profits”.
In a press release, the company revealed its planned recovery is expected to come from multiple aspects of the airline’s attributes.
“The airline’s planned recovery is expected to come from its strengths from branding, customer loyalty, service-minded employees, a competitive cost base, and Thailand’s unique geographical advantage as the centre of the Asean region.”
Thai Airways will be ready to operate under its new vision… “a private high-quality full-service carrier with a strong Thai brand, connecting Thailand to the world and consistently generating a sustainable profit margin, under the 4 pillars which include being the preferred carrier for travel to and from Thailand tailored to the ability to pay of our core customer segments.”
Thai Airways plans to unbundle the fares offered so that customers can access cheaper basic fares as well as flying only to destinations that are profitable. Such cost competitiveness will require the company to restructure the size of the organisation as well as processes and operating systems. Additional high impact measures THAI has taken include, reducing the number of aircraft types from 12 to 5. The company also plans to invest in digital technology to increase online sales.
Thai Airways has also set up a transformation office, appointing a dedicated chief transformation officer to thoroughly evaluate business opportunities and to execute its transformation plan which has been proven to be highly effective and roust as the method has delivered results in hundreds of similar situations globally, including other Thai companies.
Based on the transformation programme’s projections, it is expected to generate an earnings before interest and tax margin of approximately 10% by 2025.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand may offer free Covid vaccines for migrant workers covered by national social security program
The Thai government is looking at offering free Covid‐19 vaccines to migrant workers who are covered under the nation’s social security program. The Thai Ministry of Labour is set to discuss the move with the Social Security Board. If approved, over 2.3 million migrant workers would be inoculated for free, costing around 3 billion baht. The Labour Minister says migrant manual labourers are vital to Thai industries and the economy, therefore, they should not be left out of the vaccination program.
Frontline medical personnel, people who have been working in close contact with the infected, elderly people, those suffering from congenital diseases and people in high-risk areas are to be the first recipients of the vaccines, which could be either from Sinovac or Astrazeneca. After the highrisk groups are inoculated, the general public will follow with some tourist heavy areas to see expat residents included in the vaccination programme.
The Labour Ministry also plans to set up a hospital exclusively for people covered by the social security programme, as well as a social security bank to help people under the social security programme.
The move to cover migrant workers comes after Thailand closed at least 7 natural borders with the neighouring country of Myanmar as thousands of Burmese people are expected to flee to Thailand following the military coup in Myanmar. The Thai immigration police chief says he estimates around 400,000 Burmese migrants are looking to enter Thailand. He says the bounty for human traffickers has increased due to the political situation in Myanmar.
Illegal migrants to Thailand have been accused of spreading the Covid virus as many allegedly snuck into the country undetected after bribing border patrol police officers. Those who illegally entered, skirted mandatory quarantines and testing. At least 33 police officers and other government officials were investigated for their roles in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers into Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Thai musician and activist has bail request turned down
The Thai musician and anti-government activist, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka, “Ammy”, has had his bail request declined. The singer was arrested at Ratchathani Hospital, in the central province of Ayutthaya on charges of lèse majesté, arson, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. He is accused of being 1 of 3 people to set fire to a portrait of HM the King outside Bangkok’s Khlong Prem Central Prison on the night of February 28.
The Criminal Court turned down the request on the grounds that it considers Chaiamorn a flight risk. The singer’s mother had offered a bail payment of 90,000 baht. The singer has been allowed to remain at the Police General Hospital in the Pathumwan district of the capital for the next 12 days. He will be under police custody while receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a high fall. Officers say they will meet with the singer’s doctor today to determine when he can be discharged and transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the singer’s mother reportedly plans to propose bail of 500,000 baht in a second attempt today.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Social distancing for Songkran, Thailand’s New Year water festival
Thailand’s massive water festival Songkran, celebrating the Thai New Year, got the “okay” as long as the festivities are in line with Covid-19 prevention measures. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people need to abide by social distancing rules during the Songkran holiday from April 13 to 15… So make sure your water gun shoots at a long range.
For long distance water fights, the Super Soaker CPS 2000 is recommended by Wirecutter for the New York Times. They say it’s the most powerful mass-produced water gun in history, shooting at a 15-metre range at nearly a litre per second. The CPS 2000 is around $150 USD, so a more affordable option would be the plunger-style water gun from Steam Machine, which cost around $20 USD. While the Steam Machine water launchers can shoot at a range of up to 21 metres, it needs to be refilled often and is best used near a pool or a barrel of water.
Allowing Songkran to take place this year is intended to help stimulate the economy which was battered over the past year due to the pandemic. Along with the prime minister, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome also insisted that disease prevention measures must be strictly maintained, adding that social distancing and capacity limits are “chief” among the measures.
Popular spots for Songkran celebrations, like Bangkok’s Khao San Road, are given the “okay” to hold events, as long as they abide by the rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19. For Khao San Road, famous among foreign backpackers, the festival can give a boost to local businesses and vendors who have been struggling to earn an income due to the lack of tourists, according to president of the Khao San Business Association Sanga Ruangwattanakul.
“We know that it won’t help much as there are still no international tourists, but at least it is a good starting point to reignite business activities on Khao San Road… At the moment, we can only count on the support of local tourists to survive.”
He says 80% of the business activities on the street rely on foreign tourists. Many businesses that rely heavily on tourists, like massage shops and souvenir shops, there are “no customers at all.”
“For pubs and bars, there are just a few customers per night. Out of 500 entrepreneurs on the road, only 50 are still operating.”
Travel restrictions are likely to be eased in time for Songkran, Prayut says, adding that the government is still reviewing the rules for the holiday.
“The government is in the process of considering what can be allowed, whether to permit some activities or all of them. But if the virus spreads, the government might be blamed for it…So I call for your understanding. Easing restrictions is not an easy call to make since the government has to take responsibility for the whole country.”
Director of the Health Science Centre of Emerging Diseases at Chulalongkorn University, Thiravat Hemachudha, said he was concerned with the government’s plan to relax restrictions during the water festival. While the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a decline in the number of daily coronavirus infections, he says the CCSA did not report on 100 infections at a plant in Samut Sakhon.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Wirecutter
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand may offer free Covid vaccines for migrant workers covered by national social security program
Thai Airways submits rehabilitation plan
38 people die “bloodiest day” since Myanmar coup – United Nations
Chiang Mai 3rd most polluted city in world in yesterday’s air quality ratings
Thai musician and activist has bail request turned down
Airline executive arrested for failure to pay wages of 150 workers
Social distancing for Songkran, Thailand’s New Year water festival
First golf quarantine guests complete stay at central Thailand resort
Facebook removes “information-influencing” pages linked to Thai military
Thai industry representatives push government on vaccine passport policy
When can we travel again? World Covid Travel Update | VIDEO
Thailand tourism sector seeks to reopen the country by July
Thailand News Today | Dodgy vaccine doctor nabbed,Pattaya club raided for ‘explicit’ shows | March 3
UPDATE: Thai singer “Ammy” arrested for allegedly setting fire to royal portrait
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 26
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
Did the Covid-19 virus actually originate in Thailand? | VIDEO
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
Surveys show Thailand still one of the top holiday choices post-pandemic
Day trip to Bangkok’s closest island – Koh Si Chang | VIDEO
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
45 new cases today, 37 local‐Covid‐19‐Update
Thailand’s most exclusive Beach Club | BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin | VIDEO
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Public Health Minister gets first Covid-19 vaccine shot in Thailand
- Cannabis3 days ago
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
- Bangkok3 days ago
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
- Thailand3 days ago
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
- Bangkok4 days ago
Royal Thai Police accused of “ticket” promotion system to buy senior positions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated
- Cannabis3 days ago
Police seize 920 kilograms of cannabis smuggled across the Mekong River