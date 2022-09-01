Transport
Taxi fares in Thailand to increase for the first time in 8 years
The Ministry of Transport plans to increase taxi fares in Thailand for the first time in eight years but insists drivers must improve their service and can’t refuse to serve passengers no matter where they want to go.
Today, the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Sorapong Paithunpong, revealed that the taxi drivers lobbied the government to adjust taxi fares to meet the current economic situation. Drivers urged the government to increase the fare rate alongside fuel prices.
Sorapong explained that the ministry had set up a committee to study and consider a suitable fare in relation to the recent cost of living increases. The committee included officers from the Transport Ministry, Department of Land Transport, Thailand Development Research Institution (TDRI), and Office of the Consumer Protection Board.
According to TDRI, the number of taxi drivers decreased in Thailand from 80,000 cars per day to 60,000 cars per day. The income of taxi drivers also fell, while the cost of living increased by 7% during the past 8 years from 2014 to 2022.
Sorapong said…
“The committee is now considering a suitable fare rate that meets the needs of taxi drivers, passengers, and other relevant departments. We insisted on avoiding the impact on the passengers while also providing justice to all parties. The service quality will need to improve too.”
The Director of the Land Transport Department, Jirut Wisarnjit, emphasised that taxi drivers had to follow these conditions if they wanted the fare to be increased. Sorapong said taxi drivers had to improve their service and couldn’t refuse to serve customers.
Moreover, the Land Transport Department will introduce a points deduction system to control the quality of service.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cambodian politician leads apocalyptic cult
China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu
‘Foolish’ Bangkok banker duped out of 1.36 million baht
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thaiger Unfiltered
Police shoot and kill Thai drug suspect in Cambodia car chase
Pervert arrested for sexually violating a Thai heroine’s monument
UPDATE: 7 year old girl dies in school van in eastern Thailand
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Province in central Thailand hit by river overflows
5 most epic spots to watch the sunset in Thailand
Taxi fares in Thailand to increase for the first time in 8 years
Phuket Immigration reports over 100,000 Indian tourists since May
Young Thai woman says Chinese scammers tortured her in the Philippines
Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100 | GMT
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of22 hours ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Hotels3 days ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of3 days ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels3 days ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Education3 days ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Central Thailand4 days ago
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Recent comments: