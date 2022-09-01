Taxi fares in Thailand to increase for the first time in 8 years

The Ministry of Transport plans to increase taxi fares in Thailand for the first time in eight years but insists drivers must improve their service and can’t refuse to serve passengers no matter where they want to go.

Today, the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Sorapong Paithunpong, revealed that the taxi drivers lobbied the government to adjust taxi fares to meet the current economic situation. Drivers urged the government to increase the fare rate alongside fuel prices.

Sorapong explained that the ministry had set up a committee to study and consider a suitable fare in relation to the recent cost of living increases. The committee included officers from the Transport Ministry, Department of Land Transport, Thailand Development Research Institution (TDRI), and Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

According to TDRI, the number of taxi drivers decreased in Thailand from 80,000 cars per day to 60,000 cars per day. The income of taxi drivers also fell, while the cost of living increased by 7% during the past 8 years from 2014 to 2022.

Sorapong said…

“The committee is now considering a suitable fare rate that meets the needs of taxi drivers, passengers, and other relevant departments. We insisted on avoiding the impact on the passengers while also providing justice to all parties. The service quality will need to improve too.”

The Director of the Land Transport Department, Jirut Wisarnjit, emphasised that taxi drivers had to follow these conditions if they wanted the fare to be increased. Sorapong said taxi drivers had to improve their service and couldn’t refuse to serve customers.

Moreover, the Land Transport Department will introduce a points deduction system to control the quality of service.

SOURCE: Khaosod