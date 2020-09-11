Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge | The Thaiger

Transport
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Thailand may actually cut a canal across the Malay Peninsula. Proposals have been in the works for hundreds of years, but now the idea is coming to fruition. The government plans to hold public hearings and start feasibility studies on the Thai Canal, also known as the 9A canal route. A land bridge is also being discussed as another shipping route shortcut to link the seaports at the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.
10 million baht has been set aside in the fiscal 2021 budget for hearings and studies on the canal project as well as a double track railway plan to link Chumphon and Ranong, according to National Economic and Social Development Council secretary general Thosaporn Sirisamphand. He says the hearings will begin in October, the start of the 2021 fiscal year.
The Thai Canal is part of the Kra Canal project, which has been talked about for centuries. A canal would go through the skinniest point in the southern peninsula to allow ships to cut through Thailand rather than sailing around Singapore and squeezing through the busy Strait of Malacca. The canal would cut down about 1,200 kilometres off the shipping journey. A possible cost for the shortcut is about 28 billion baht.
One of the proposed shipping routes would stretch 135 kilometres from Krabi on the Andaman coast to Trang and further down to Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla, opening up into the Gulf of Thailand.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had also ordered the National Economic and Social Development Board and the Office of the National Security Council to look into the project back in 2018.
The government officials under former PM Thaksin Shinawatra also set up a committee to conduct a feasibility study on the canal project, but the plan was scrapped in 2006 when the administration was overthrown in a military coup.
The Thai Canal Association has pushed for the project over the past few years. Many members of the association are retired generals, politicians and prominent executives with Chinese ties.
A 100 kilometre land bridge is also being studied. It would link seaports at the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea by highway and railway. Earlier this week, Prayut ordered for a new feasibility study on the land bridge proposal.
Studies on the proposed land bridge were done in the past under Thaksin and they found that 1.5 trillion baht would be needed to build the land bridge between Satun and Songkhla. The hefty budget would also cover the costs of constructing a railway, a motorway, a petroleum and gas pipeline system.
There has been some controversy around the land bridge idea. Port & Free Zone Global Expert, Tony Restall (aka Mr. Free Zone), called the proposal a “joke” and “beyond logical thinking.” Tony says there would be a number of extra handling costs and there would be no valid gain.
“To save what? 1-2 days sailing time around Singapore and through the Malacca Straits? Not only is it a completely ill-conceived idea, the numbers will never stack up and the vessel operators would never even consider it viable.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns
An apparent rise in Thailand’s suicide rate, related to the country’s current business conditions, restrictions and ongoing world pandemic, is concerning health officials. The data was announced yesterday, to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, The Mental Health Department has released a report indicating 2,551 people had killed themselves from January to the end of July, 2020. That is up a palpable 22% compared to the same first 6 months of last year… 459 more cases were reported than the same time last year. Health officials are citing “personal problems, economic pressures, depression and alcohol abuse” for the rise in cases that […]
Politics
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
Thammasat University, once a bastion of democratic voices and student expression, has refused permission for an anti-government protest, set to take place on its Tha Phra Chan campus in Bangkok, on September 19. University officials say they are banning the gathering as organisers have “failed to follow the institution’s guidelines” on hosting political events on campus. Officials are referring to regulations issued on September 3, which they say are to facilitate education about civil rights and liberties, while remaining within the confines of the law and the current Thai Constitution, and respecting the safety of others. The Bangkok Post reports […]
Thailand
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
Suicides are on the rise in Thailand and some say stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the spike in self inflicted deaths. To help prevent the future suicides, mental health officials are asking social media influencers for help. Over a 6 month span, suicides have spiked by about 20%. 2,551 suicide cases were reported in the first 6 months of the pandemic, 459 more cases than the same time last year. Mental Health Department Director General Kiartipoom Wongrachit says the increasing numbers are a big concern. The department teamed up with the police’s Crime Suppression Division and […]
Myanmar locksdown parts of Yangon as Covid-19 cases spike
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Investigators deciding whether or not to pursue “Boss” charges
22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
‘Snake’ cave closed after visitors, looking for lottery numbers, graffiti the rocks
Teen arrested for allegedly killing school security guard in Pathum Thani
Phuket police arrest man for using ‘hookah’ pipes
Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country
PM ignores opposition calls for him to step down… “I have a job to do”
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
Covid-19 is capable of infecting the brain – Yale study
Airport officials deny French tourists were allowed to travel in Thailand
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Business2 days ago
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Thailand3 days ago
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
- Bangkok3 days ago
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
- Bangkok4 days ago
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
- Thailand2 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October