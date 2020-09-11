Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge | The Thaiger

Thailand may actually cut a canal across the Malay Peninsula. Proposals have been in the works for hundreds of years, but now the idea is coming to fruition. The government plans to hold public hearings and start feasibility studies on the Thai Canal, also known as the 9A canal route. A land bridge is also being discussed as another shipping route shortcut to link the seaports at the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.

10 million baht has been set aside in the fiscal 2021 budget for hearings and studies on the canal project as well as a double track railway plan to link Chumphon and Ranong, according to National Economic and Social Development Council secretary general Thosaporn Sirisamphand. He says the hearings will begin in October, the start of the 2021 fiscal year.

The Thai Canal is part of the Kra Canal project, which has been talked about for centuries. A canal would go through the skinniest point in the southern peninsula to allow ships to cut through Thailand rather than sailing around Singapore and squeezing through the busy Strait of Malacca. The canal would cut down about 1,200 kilometres off the shipping journey. A possible cost for the shortcut is about 28 billion baht.

One of the proposed shipping routes would stretch 135 kilometres from Krabi on the Andaman coast to Trang and further down to Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla, opening up into the Gulf of Thailand.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had also ordered the National Economic and Social Development Board and the Office of the National Security Council to look into the project back in 2018.

The government officials under former PM Thaksin Shinawatra also set up a committee to conduct a feasibility study on the canal project, but the plan was scrapped in 2006 when the administration was overthrown in a military coup.

The Thai Canal Association has pushed for the project over the past few years. Many members of the association are retired generals, politicians and prominent executives with Chinese ties.

A 100 kilometre land bridge is also being studied. It would link seaports at the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea by highway and railway. Earlier this week, Prayut ordered for a new feasibility study on the land bridge proposal.

Studies on the proposed land bridge were done in the past under Thaksin and they found that 1.5 trillion baht would be needed to build the land bridge between Satun and Songkhla. The hefty budget would also cover the costs of constructing a railway, a motorway, a petroleum and gas pipeline system.

There has been some controversy around the land bridge idea. Port & Free Zone Global Expert, Tony Restall (aka Mr. Free Zone), called the proposal a “joke” and “beyond logical thinking.” Tony says there would be a number of extra handling costs and there would be no valid gain.

“To save what? 1-2 days sailing time around Singapore and through the Malacca Straits? Not only is it a completely ill-conceived idea, the numbers will never stack up and the vessel operators would never even consider it viable.”

