Navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | The Thaiger

Transport
Navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire
In an act of good deed, navy officials have rescued 4 cats from a ship that had caught fire and began to sink about 13 kilometres off Adang Island in the southern province of Satun. Facebook user “Nookool.b” posted photos of the 6 sailors rescuing the cats by carrying them from the ocean piggy‐back style back to the navy vessel unit.
Nookool.b says the Phamonsin Nava 10 fishing ship caught fire and when navy officials went to inspect the ship for any oil spillage, they noticed 4 cats on board.
“They carried each cat on their backs and swam back to the Navy vessel until every cat was rescued.”
The 4 felines were dehydrated but had no other injuries and are reported to be in good condition.
The ship’s 8 man crew, were rescued by a passing fishing ship, after jumping off the sinking vessel into the sea.
SOURCE: Facebook/ จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Suspect arrested in Hat Yai murder and rape of schoolgirl
The suspect of a schoolgirl’s disturbing rape and murder in Hat Yai is now under arrest. The alleged criminal, 49 year old Prathom Iadkhao, known as Bangmad Kongra, was already a convicted sex offender who spent 1 year in prison back in 2002. He was convicted of taking a young girl from her parents for lewd purposes in Songkhla.
Now, a top police officer in Songkhla province has given details of how the 15 year old girl on her motorbike was allegedly hit from behind by the suspect who then beat, robbed, raped and murdered her at around 12:30am last Saturday morning. Her body was found by police under her motorbike in a ditch in the middle of a local highway in Hat Yai.
Police tracked her last movements to a local petrol station where she filled her motorbike at 12:30 am approximately on Saturday morning. Prathom had pulled into the station just minutes before the girl arrived.
Prathom was arrested in the Kongra district of neighbouring Phattalung province, and was brought to the crime scene to stage a crime reenactment. Local residents were in tears with some being restrained by police from attacking the suspect.
Police say the suspect confessed to hitting the girl with his car, beating, raping, stealing and murdering her. His account matches the police’s description of what happened along with his DNA matching DNA found under the victim’s fingernails.
Prathom told police that when he saw the girl at the petrol station, he waited for her on the road and let her overtake him on her motorbike. Then, he rammed the girl’s motorbike from behind sending her into the ditch. The suspect told police he pummelled her 3 times in the stomach before raping her and stealing 1,300 baht from her bag.
He then allegedly used a tyre wrench from his car to hit the girl on the head 2 or 3 times to kill her. Then, he used the girl’s clothing to wipe off the semen from his body. He said he then put the motorbike on her body to make it look like a traffic accident.
Prathom has been charged with premeditated murder and rape of the girl as well as one count of theft.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online
Wildlife protection officials arrested a man for allegedly possessing and selling protect animal carcasses. The Phaya Susa National Park and Wildlife Protection Unit raided the 32 year old man’s home in the southern province Phatthalung and seized 31 protected animal carcasses. Under the Wild Animals Conservation and Protection Act, possessing and selling animal carcasses of protected animals carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to 15 million baht.
Officers say the carcasses were protected birds, including the great argus, purple swamphen and hornbill, as well as protected wildcats including the Asian golden cat, leopard, clouded leopard and tiger. Other protected animals include the Asian black bear, honey bear, serow and Javan pangolin.
The unit says they had arrested a hunter back on January 20 in the Ratchaburi province which borders Myanmar. Officers say they believe the hunter supplied the animal carcasses to the man in Phatthalung, identified by the name Sitthichai, who then allegedly sold the carcasses online.
At Sitthichai’s home, officers say they also found carcasses of non-protected animals like deer, elephants, crocodiles and turtles.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Insurgency
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Multiple shootings and attacks on rangers and police officers were reported over the weekend in Narathiwat, a province in Thailand’s deep south bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence for years due to the religious separatist insurgency. In one recent report, the Bangkok Post said the attacks are part of a “fresh wave of southern violence.”
Last night, a gunman fired shots at the Bacho police station. No officers were injured. Bullets from the gun hit a power pole, signboard and a parked car outside the station. Officers investigating the scene found round 20 spent cartridges of M16 and 9mm ammunition by a nearby home.
The Bacho police chief Dulyaman Yaena suspects the shooting is related to an incident from over the weekend where a grenade exploded at a police residence in the Rueso district. The explosion damaged 3 vehicles. No one was injured.
In another incident over the weekend, 2 rangers were injured in a bomb explosion while riding in a pickup truck in the Rangae district. Rangers called to the scene to investigate found pieces of an improvised explosive device, or IED, made from a 25 kilogram gas cylinder. The rangers were sent to Rangae Hospital.
A police checkpoint between Narathiwat and Pattani was ambushed on Saturday. Assailants fired 20 shots at police. No one was injured.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire
Cabinet approves budget of over 6.3 billion baht for 35 million more vaccine doses
Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments
Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April
Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator
Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait
Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study
We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO
Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
Japan asks China to stop anal Covid-19 tests after travellers report “psychological distress”
Police investigate reports of women’s underwear stolen from Phuket homes
Phuket pushes to open doors to vaccinated international tourists by October
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 26
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
Did the Covid-19 virus actually originate in Thailand? | VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin makes appearance on popular Clubhouse app
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
Surveys show Thailand still one of the top holiday choices post-pandemic
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
Day trip to Bangkok’s closest island – Koh Si Chang | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
- Events4 days ago
Phuket Monopoly game creators need your help with token designs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Public Health Minister gets first Covid-19 vaccine shot in Thailand
- Chon Buri23 hours ago
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri