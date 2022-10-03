16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand

A teenager driving a BMW crashed into and killed a young man in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast Thailand, on Friday night.

The 16 year old driver collided with a motorbike at the intersection outside Suranaree University of Technology in Korat at 10pm.

The deceased has been identified as 24 year old Thanaphon “Tae” Kaewmoon from Nakhon Sawan province. In July, Tae graduated with first-class honours in telecommunications from Suranaree University.

Tae has been described as an “enthusiastic” and “innovative” young man who was recently hired to oversee the IT network at the university’s hospital. Alongside work, Tae was preparing to undertake a master’s degree.

On Friday night, officers from Pho Klang Police Station in Mueang district received a report that an accident occurred at the intersection outside the university and rushed to the scene.

Officers found a white BMW with a Bangkok registration plate and a red Yamaha Fino motorbike at the scene. The front of the BMW was “demolished.”

Police found Tae’s body, “severely wounded” with “several broken and fractured bones.” Police say he flew several metres and died instantly in the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The 16 year old driver of the BMW was unharmed and waited for police to arrive at the scene.

Police are examining CCTV footage of the scene to investigate the facts of the accident.

Traffic lights operate at the intersection 24/7, but people often drive through red lights and use the road as a race track, said police.

Rescue workers took Tae’s body to Maharat Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima for an autopsy to be carried out.

SOURCE: ThaiRath