Connect with us

Road deaths

16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via KhaoSod

A teenager driving a BMW crashed into and killed a young man in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast Thailand, on Friday night.

The 16 year old driver collided with a motorbike at the intersection outside Suranaree University of Technology in Korat at 10pm.

The deceased has been identified as 24 year old Thanaphon “Tae” Kaewmoon from Nakhon Sawan province. In July, Tae graduated with first-class honours in telecommunications from Suranaree University.

Tae has been described as an “enthusiastic” and “innovative” young man who was recently hired to oversee the IT network at the university’s hospital. Alongside work, Tae was preparing to undertake a master’s degree.

On Friday night, officers from Pho Klang Police Station in Mueang district received a report that an accident occurred at the intersection outside the university and rushed to the scene.

Officers found a white BMW with a Bangkok registration plate and a red Yamaha Fino motorbike at the scene. The front of the BMW was “demolished.”

Police found Tae’s body, “severely wounded” with “several broken and fractured bones.” Police say he flew several metres and died instantly in the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The 16 year old driver of the BMW was unharmed and waited for police to arrive at the scene.

Police are examining CCTV footage of the scene to investigate the facts of the accident.

Traffic lights operate at the intersection 24/7, but people often drive through red lights and use the road as a race track, said police.

Rescue workers took Tae’s body to Maharat Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima for an autopsy to be carried out.

SOURCE: ThaiRath

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Haole.TH
2022-10-03 12:04
It's been a couple of days since this tragic accident happened.  Why isn't the young man's name released?  Too connected?  Or hi-so family didn't want this?  
Janneman
2022-10-03 12:09
Hope this driver doesnt flee to Austria too
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-03 12:16
A spoiled brat who got a car from his parents or did he just "borrow" it? A high-so family will of course pay themselves out of the trouble. But if hes a juvenile delinquent whove stolen the car, it'll be…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-03 12:23
39 minutes ago, Nivram said: Question:  Is it legal for a 16 year old to have a license to drive  for a car?  Driver's licence isn't taken very seriously here.
gazmo16
2022-10-03 12:54
28 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said:  Driver's licence isn't taken very seriously here. In usual circumstances it's just a 400 baht fine but in this case the family will buy everyone off. Time this practice of buying off was brought to…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa29 mins ago

Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Phuket60 mins ago

Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Thailand1 hour ago

Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting
Weather2 hours ago

Bangkok area flood caused by 100 sandbags in drain
Thailand2 hours ago

VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach Road
Phang Nga2 hours ago

Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort
Thailand3 hours ago

Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
Transport3 hours ago

Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand
Road deaths4 hours ago

16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand
Bangkok4 hours ago

Murdered woman buried in 7 bags under expressway
Tourism4 hours ago

Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand4 hours ago

30 trail runners stuck in Isaan forest due to flash flood
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya woman crashes after allegedly racing Belgian man who dissed her car
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending