Connect with us

Thailand

Famous Thai rapper Milli denied entry into South Korea

Published

 on 

Photo via MILLI

Famous Thai rapper, Danupa “Milli” Kanateerakul had to cancel her show in South Korea because she was denied entry into the country.

The Thai record label, YUPP!, announced yesterday that Milli can’t travel to South Korea to perform at the Hiphopplaya Festival on September 18 because of a visa problem.

Milli’s career on the international stage took off following her show at this year’s Coachella after fans saw her eat sticky Mango rice on stage. But it looks like they will have to wait a little longer to see the 19 year old scoff her favourite dish for now. The Thai star’s team apologised to her fans who had booked tickets in advance.

The official site of the Hiphopplaya Festival also informed fans that they have until tomorrow at 6pm to cancel their tickets and get their money back for both shows.

Milli’s team didn’t state a specific reason why there were visa problems but South Korea is well known for its strict immigration policy.

A series of reports about Thai people being denied entry into South Korea started last month. The country reopened its border in April this year, but visitors had to complete the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) before arriving.

The immigration restrictions are stricter due to the increasing numbers of illegal migrant workers flooding into the country. Many Thai people have been turned away at customs, especially travellers to the popular Jeju Island destination.

Jeju Island is a target of Thai workers who seek work in the agricultural sector, which is more lucrative than Thailand.

According to BBC Thai, the Thai Labour Office in Seoul reported that 1,504 Thai people travelled to Jeju Island between August 2 to 22 this year. Some 649 people were allowed into the country and over 100 of those disappeared after entering.

The Thai Embassy in Seoul informed the media that 139,245 Thai people are working illegally in South Korea with 42,538 people living and working legally in the country. About 17,000 people are working and staying under the Thailand and South Korea scheme, the Employment Permit System.

Some Thais are willing to pay 80,000 baht to 100,000 baht to fake travel agencies to work there, and many of them ended up in the South Korean immigration rooms and lost all of their money.

SOURCE: Khaosod | BBC Thai

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism8 mins ago

Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months, government says
Cannabis43 mins ago

Can I donate blood in Thailand if I smoke cannabis?
Politics56 mins ago

Germany reveals Putin blames Ukraine for confict
Sponsored3 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Media1 hour ago

Report indicates TikTok’s search results create polarisation
Thailand2 hours ago

WHO urges world to end Covid pandemic
Bangkok2 hours ago

VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Famous Thai rapper Milli denied entry into South Korea
Thailand2 hours ago

Celebrity Thai couple charged over Forex-3D scam
Crime3 hours ago

Young pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond, signs of foul play
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok to declare disaster zones in areas hit by severe flooding
Bangkok3 hours ago

Cheap plane tickets go on sale today and tomorrow in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
World3 hours ago

King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
North East4 hours ago

Boy in northeast Thailand dies of respiratory disease
Thailand4 hours ago

Wealthy Foreign applications for new Thai Visa | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending