Transport
Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
As the final trains pull into the historic Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok over the next few months, public hearings are being called to examine redevelopment options. Bangkok’s old railway hub is officially moving to the much larger, new Bang Sue Grand Station this month. The first hearing about Hua Lamphong’s future is being held on December 14. But, although the plans to move Bangkok’s railway hub to Bang Sue has been on the cards for a few years, last month’s news that the State Railways may use the land to build a commercial shopping precinct has drawn a lot of flak. Read more about that HERE and HERE.
A government spokesman says the hastily organised hearings will be held to test the mood of the general public and stakeholders about the future of the old building. The hearings will be online events.
Suddenly the plans to decommission, and redevelop, the 105 year old train station has rallied a last minute call to action from fans and academics. Even the State Railway of Thailand labour union is running an online campaign to keep the old station open, either as a part of a new development or as a museum.
Stories about the SRT needing to redevelop the land as a new commercial hub drew the ire of critics who claim the relocation from Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue will add additional expense for people who need to commute from the Hua Lamphong area to the new station to then take onward journeys. But Bangkok’s theoretical ‘centre’ has also moved over the past 100 years and the new network of MRT and BTS stations, along with the buses, now merge through the new Bang Sue transport hub.
Good news for the train fans though with the transport minister saying that 22 of the 100 trains in use will be retained at Hua Lamphong during the transition from the old station to the new.
Bangkok Pat also checked out the history of the old station. Check it out here…
The spokesperson also noted this week that the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is a fan of the old station and was aware of local backlash about the movement of the railway hub from Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue.
Meanwhile, in a further definition of its redevelopment plans, the SRT governor Nirut Maneephan has told conservationists that Hua Lamphong won’t be pushed over for a new shopping centre.
“It won’t be demolished as it is a historic landmark associated with the reign of King Rama V.”
So, for the immediate future, the historic landmark, whilst being wound down as a critical transport hub, will still serve as a reminder of Bangkok’s transport history and the many happy arrivals and departures.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affects European nations
Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Volcano eruption in Indonesia; 1 dead, thousands flee
Customs department seizes 897 kg of meth headed to Taiwan
Tiger in Kamphaeng Phet on the loose for a fifth day
Chiang Mai and Hua Hin can now serve alcohol in restaurants
Koh Samui Airport scrutinising international arrivals for Omicron
PM says government move to digital technology will grow economy
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 5,896 infections, 37 deaths, provincial data
PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
No sex please, we’re Thai
Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Omicron Covid-19 variant isn’t in Thailand, DDC director says
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
- Bangkok2 days ago
Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
- Thailand4 days ago
TAT predicts 500,000 travellers before 2022, 133,000 arrived so far
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
Vietnam to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from Thailand this month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai officials attempt to track down 783 travellers from Africa for Omicron testing