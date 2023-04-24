Grab Thailand relaunches premium services with ‘The Ultimate 5 Senses Experience’

Grab Thailand is ramping up its premium on-demand ride-hailing service by reintroducing “GrabCar Premium” with the concept of “The Ultimate 5 Senses Experience,” in collaboration with Spotify and Chol Aromatique. This strategic move is aimed at creating an impressive user experience through an astonishing ambience appealing to all five senses, targeting urban people – especially white-collar workers and foreign tourists – who are eager for premium and extraordinary travel experiences.

Panomkorn Jirasatienpong, Head of Marketing, Grab Thailand, said…

“The premium market segment has shown a high growth potential, thus being one of the key strategies to grow our mobility service this year. Due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions since last year and the full reopening of foreign visitors, we have seen a positive trend in on-demand ride-hailing service, especially in the premium segment. The number of rides for our GrabCar Premium service increased by more than 30% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the previous quarter.”

“GrabCar Premium was first introduced in Thailand in 2019 and has continuously gained popularity among premium users, both local and foreigners, especially those prioritizing personal image and impressive experience over prices. The service mainly serves users in three key use cases: 1) To travel with big luggage such as a trip to the airport or golf course; 2) To attend special occasions such as business meetings or weddings; and 3) to provide a more comfortable ride for loved ones or important connections.”

To enliven the GrabCar Premium service and enhance user experience, this year Grab has reintroduced the service with the concept of "The Ultimate 5 Senses Experience" to enrich every trip with astonishing ambience and impressive experiences through the five senses, including…

Sound: Collaborate with Spotify, a leading streaming audio service, to create three exclusive playlists only for GrabCar Premium users namely 'Relaxed Mood,' 'Active Day,' or 'Chilled out Travel,' adding more pleasure to the trip. Special for GrabCar Premium users – enjoy free 1-month Spotify Premium*. Simply redeem your credit on GrabRewards.

Smell: Delight GrabCar Premium users with five classic aroma diffusers from CHOL Aromatique, a 100% natural aromatherapeutic brand, offering pure, natural scents of Stress Killer, Hype Boost, Love Attack, Rest Is More, and Life Flow.

Taste: Taste the scrumptiousness on GrabFood. GrabCar Premium first-time users will get a special discount code of 25%** (up to 50 baht) for any order placed through the Self Pick-Up feature.

Sight: Experience the high standard of GrabCar Premium driver-partners coming with a smart casual look. GrabCar Premium driver-partners have been trained on service as well as car maintenance standards to ensure proper and clean service.

Experience: Feel the comfort of a spacious car that offers passengers a comfortable experience and more luggage space to accommodate every journey.

“On top of that, Grab is also showcasing The Ultimate 5 Senses Experience through an immersive experiential mini-exhibition at Silom Edge. The event allows participants to experience all five senses of GrabCar Premium service through various activities, including a Spotify music booth and Chol Aromatique mini aromatic garden with exclusive workshop sessions between April 20-22 in which participants can mix and match fragrances to represent their true selves.”

