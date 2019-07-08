Bangkok’s MRT to start passenger free ‘test drive’ on Blue Line extension this month | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s MRT to start passenger free ‘test drive’ on Blue Line extension this month
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority is poised to open the MRT Blue Line Thaphra extension for passenger test runs later this month.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) commenced internal test runs on the MRT Blue Line’s Hua Lamphong – Bangkae extension on July 1. The early phase of the test is intended to ensure the preparedness of officials to cope with situations which may arise with train operations, to test the stability of the signalling and train control systems, and to set an appropriate train speed for safety.
Once the new tracks and trains have passed the initial testing stage, the MRTA is expected to allow passengers to travel between Hua Lamphong and Thaphra station free of charge as part of the test run in late July.
More stations will incrementally be opened for free introductory trips, before the scheduled launching of the service in September this year.
During the trial, trains will run back and forth only on the new extension tracks, requiring passengers to change to another train at Hua Lamphong to travel to other stations on the current Blue Line Network. The extension will be linked to the original section, allowing for through operations, once signalling tests on the extension are completed.
The opening of these extensions will make the Dark Blue Line the first circular line in Bangkok. This will make Bangkok a more connected city, opening new opportunities for development.
At present, the MRT Dark Blue Line is the second most popular mass transit line in Bangkok with 19 trains carrying 350,000 passengers every weekday.
ORIGINAL SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Bangkok
‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling
PHOTOS: The Nation | AsiaOne
Bangkok police have arrested a “net idol” (a popular Thai social media poster) for allegedly running a closed online group where pornography was sold and gambling promoted.
A police source says that 32 year old Jindarat “Amp” Seripaiboonsap was arrested two days earlier at a home on Phetchkasen Soi 48 in Phasi Charoen district.
She faces charges involving inviting people to gamble online and performing lewd shows for members to watch on the Line app at a cost of 1,000 baht per 10 clips or 10,000 baht per year.
Police also served her with an outstanding arrest warrant over a second-hand-car scam issued in April by a Chon Buri court.
Police claim Jindarat confessed to being the wanted person in the car-fraud case and to performing obscene live shows, though she said her income came mainly from selling clothes online. Police however found that 10 million baht had passed through her bank accounts.
Chon Buri police will handle the fraud charge while Phayathai police in Bangkok gather more evidence stemming from the porn and gambling accusations.
ORIGINAL SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Original article by Daniel Lorenzzo | Magazine Hong Kong
A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu. The study points out that wherever there is an economic hub, congestion follows and frustration among commuters along with it.
40% of people in the surveys say their daily commute is the worst part of their day. Could the world’s most congested cities ease commuter woes with flexible working?
On public transport, travellers often experience crowded conditions, stress, discomfort, disruption, delay, feelings of time being ‘wasted’ and to top it off, their wallets are hit. But the scale of the congestion problems means it can’t be solved without businesses intervening and changing the working hours and flexibility of employee contracts.
Many companies in cities with high urban densities are already adopting hybrid models that incorporate flexible working. This can leverage a positive impact on their workforce and company expenditure, since capital and operational expenditure costs in the flexible working model are covered by providers.
Research has shown that that switching to flexible working, working closer to home or cutting out the commute entirely, could reduce levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 214 million tonnes per year, by 2030. Furthermore, if the growth in flexible working continues to increase at its current speed, people around the world would save over 3.53 billion hours commuting every year by 2030.
In line with the UN’s ‘12 Years to Act on Climate Change’ campaign, actively reducing the number of commuters pouring into the world’s biggest cities may be one of the best ways that we can take action and start to roll back the clock on climate change. The benefit to businesses, is that it will be future proofed as the working world continues to modernise and more of us develop careers that work for us, through a combination of flexible working methods.
Would your company look at adopting flexible work hours to allow you to arrive earlier or leave later to ease the peak loads on Bangkok’s public transport and roads?
The post 'Tackling Commuter Congestion' appeared first on Magazine Hong Kong.
Bangkok
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar is now open at Bangkok’s landmark, the King Power Mahanakhon building.
Located in the heart of Sathorn and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station, the new dining venue is situated on the 76th and 77th floor of the famous pixelated building. Inspired by the Chao Praya river and the concept of an eclectic journey, a visit to the upscale modern brasserie allows one to step into an exotic escape from the usual hustle and bustle of Bangkok.
Tastefully designed indoor and outdoor seating areas, along with exclusive VIP lounges offer a comfortable dining venue for guests to enjoy world-class mixology and unique dishes. As Wilson Associates’ latest interior masterpiece led by Tristan Auer, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is Bangkok’snewest iconic dining destination.
Marc Begassat, Managing Director of King Power Mahanakhon said, “Following the successful launch of Thailand’s highest observation deck last November, it is a pleasure to announce the opening of Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar.”
The modern brasserie features a menu of sophisticated Western and Asian dishes along with signature creations by Executive Chef Joshua Cameron. Previously based in New York’s world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, the well-travelled US native finds culinary inspiration from his passion for travel and exploring international flavors. The menu is accompanied by an extensive list of classic cocktails and over 100 curated wines with an emphasis on natural wines.
An outdoor terrace is transformed to resemble an urban jungle, surrounding guests in abundant greenery to evoke the feeling of a forest in the sky. Designed by Tristan Auer’s world famous team at Wilson Associates, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is a journey that represents an urban escape for the modern city dweller and worldly traveller.
“The eclectic, yet elevated nature of this oasis in the clouds mirrors the style that our team is known around the world for bringing to our work,” said Auer, Principal of Wilson Associates’ Paris Atelier.
“Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar was designed to be equal parts welcoming and energetic, and we are honored to have been selected as the team to bring that vision to life.”
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar will be led by Johan Per Simon Davidsson, a legendary force behind the success of multiple unique concept venues in the Bangkok hospitality industry. With over 15 years of high profile management experience and a passion in cocktail innovations, visitors can expect spectacular beverage, entertainment and shows in the near future.
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is open daily for dinner and drinks from 5pm – 1am . For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.mahanakhonbangkokskybar.com
