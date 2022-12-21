Connect with us

Transport

AoT app expanding: flight info, taxis, shopping and more

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The AoT app will be expanding as tourism grows. (via Sawasdee by AoT)

Airports in Thailand are hard at work souping up their travel app in hopes of making it an essential super-app for the incoming flood of tourists. Their “Sawasdee by AoT” app currently provides flight and airport information for people landing at six AoT-run airports. But they plan to add a host of tourism services, to aid the predicted 90 million passengers expected to pass through those airports next year.

The app will be available in Thai, English, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Hindi, and Spanish. There is a Tourist Help section that can connect travellers to police in each of those languages except for Hindi and Spanish.

So far, 650,000 people have downloaded the app but the AoT is predicting that that number will jump next year up to 1.5 million. They believe that if they develop the super app, its usefulness will push it to four million downloads by 2024.

To make their app more feature-rich, they are going beyond the basic airport and flight information. Users can enter their itinerary and all aspects of their flight will be tracked for them. They’ll receive notifications if there are any changes in their flights, gates, or any important information at the airport they will be at.

The AoT app will also give useful information about how long current wait times are at immigration, security checkpoints, and check-in areas to allow travellers to be more prepared. Airport taxi booking will be incorporated into the app to help speed up the arrival process as well.

On top of all that, a digital wallet is being programmed for the AoT app. “Sawasdee Pay” will allow users to add credit or debit cards to the app and make easy digital payments to partner shops. They were not clear if this was for airport shopping or around Thailand during a tourist’s stay. Shopping through the app, which was developed with Krungthai Bank, will accrue AoT points for users that can be used with the app’s partners or for extra privileges and bonuses. Other prizes can be won using the app also.

Finally, users of the AoT app will be able to get discounted insurance provided by Muang Thai Life Assurance.

The app is being developed for the AoT by app maker Sky ICT as part of a 10-year, 8 billion baht contract to develop aviation platforms. Their chief commercial officer says that they’re ramping up the app with the expectation of 20 million international tourists entering Thailand in 2023.  With the millions of people pouring in, and a healthy domestic tourism market, AoT has calculated about 90 million people could be passing through their airports, on par with the numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Future plans in the contract, according to the Bankgok Post, includes a facial recognition system, a smart security system, a self-service check-in system, a ground handling system, and an e-gateway.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
North East9 mins ago

Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Thailand News Today (weekday evenings)21 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand42 mins ago

Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online
Crime1 hour ago

Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Environment2 hours ago

Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Forest ranger and 4 locals arrested for illegal logging in northeast Thailand
Transport2 hours ago

Toyota boss pumps brakes on shifting to EVs
Cannabis2 hours ago

CBD oil review: best cannabis oils to buy in Thailand in 2022
Press Room2 hours ago

Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Cambodia3 hours ago

‘Rescued’ scammers return home from Cambodia
Crime3 hours ago

Aussie caught with gun at Thailand’s Samui Airport claims self-defence
Environment3 hours ago

Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change
Crime4 hours ago

Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
Hot News5 hours ago

UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending