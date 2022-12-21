Transport
AoT app expanding: flight info, taxis, shopping and more
Airports in Thailand are hard at work souping up their travel app in hopes of making it an essential super-app for the incoming flood of tourists. Their “Sawasdee by AoT” app currently provides flight and airport information for people landing at six AoT-run airports. But they plan to add a host of tourism services, to aid the predicted 90 million passengers expected to pass through those airports next year.
The app will be available in Thai, English, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Hindi, and Spanish. There is a Tourist Help section that can connect travellers to police in each of those languages except for Hindi and Spanish.
So far, 650,000 people have downloaded the app but the AoT is predicting that that number will jump next year up to 1.5 million. They believe that if they develop the super app, its usefulness will push it to four million downloads by 2024.
To make their app more feature-rich, they are going beyond the basic airport and flight information. Users can enter their itinerary and all aspects of their flight will be tracked for them. They’ll receive notifications if there are any changes in their flights, gates, or any important information at the airport they will be at.
The AoT app will also give useful information about how long current wait times are at immigration, security checkpoints, and check-in areas to allow travellers to be more prepared. Airport taxi booking will be incorporated into the app to help speed up the arrival process as well.
On top of all that, a digital wallet is being programmed for the AoT app. “Sawasdee Pay” will allow users to add credit or debit cards to the app and make easy digital payments to partner shops. They were not clear if this was for airport shopping or around Thailand during a tourist’s stay. Shopping through the app, which was developed with Krungthai Bank, will accrue AoT points for users that can be used with the app’s partners or for extra privileges and bonuses. Other prizes can be won using the app also.
Finally, users of the AoT app will be able to get discounted insurance provided by Muang Thai Life Assurance.
The app is being developed for the AoT by app maker Sky ICT as part of a 10-year, 8 billion baht contract to develop aviation platforms. Their chief commercial officer says that they’re ramping up the app with the expectation of 20 million international tourists entering Thailand in 2023. With the millions of people pouring in, and a healthy domestic tourism market, AoT has calculated about 90 million people could be passing through their airports, on par with the numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Future plans in the contract, according to the Bankgok Post, includes a facial recognition system, a smart security system, a self-service check-in system, a ground handling system, and an e-gateway.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Forest ranger and 4 locals arrested for illegal logging in northeast Thailand
Toyota boss pumps brakes on shifting to EVs
CBD oil review: best cannabis oils to buy in Thailand in 2022
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
‘Rescued’ scammers return home from Cambodia
Aussie caught with gun at Thailand’s Samui Airport claims self-defence
Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change
Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World3 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime3 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Crime2 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
Crime2 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Expats3 days ago
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
-
Crime3 days ago
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services