“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
Hoteliers and business in Thailand’s main tourist areas continue to be at odds with the official narrative trotted out by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This time hoteliers in Chiang Mai are reporting tourism in Thailand’s north is the worst in ten years at the moment.
A report in ThaiVisa says that bookings are 40% down when compared to the same time last year. Hoteliers are saying Chinese and Middle Eastern customers are rejecting Thailand for their holidays or simply stay home. Thai media reported La-iat Bungsrithong of the Northern Thai Hotels Association saying that normally, in the rainy season, bookings would be at 70 to 80% of capacity. She said there are 30% fewer Chinese tourists showing up in Chiang Mai.
“This is the worst it has been in the north in ten years.”
Both small and large size hotels were struggling to stay afloat with a price war being waged to attract what tourists there are – rooms are being offered at 30-40% less than normal, she said. She cited the Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort as offering rooms for 6,000 baht reduced from 10,000 baht. She says that oversupply has been a factor in the downturn with an extra 10,000 rooms added over the last few years.
“Now there are just not the tourists to fill them and give investors a return.”
The marketing manager at the Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel, Watcharaporn Jongphaophan, says that bookings were 30% down and that rooms previously priced at 1,400 baht were now offered for 900 baht.
But the Tourism Authority of Thailand persist in putting a pushing on with their promotions, this time coming up with a “Green Card” that gives discounts and they predict a 10% RISE in Thai tourism, according to the ThaiVisa story.
Available online the Green Card promises lots of discounts at participating establishments. Phakkanan Winitchai claimed that this initiative would boost tourism by 6.02% among Thais and that spending would be up 10%.
Vietjet are part of the promotion offering tourists 200 baht off flights – for the first 1,000 to apply.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai airport threatens to sue Grab car driver
PHOTO: Chiang Mai Airport surveillance camera
“The Airport Director claims that security staff were only doing their job and that Grab cars were not currently registered as public transport vehicles.”
Chiang Mai airport officials are denying a Grab car driver’s claims that officials attacked him and say counter-charges will be filed against the man.
Workpoint News report that 39 year old Grab driver, Suchart Chaipraya, has filed an official assault complaint at the Phuping Ratchanivet police station against airport officials. This incident is reported to have happened on Saturday night.
Suchart alleges that two airport officials assaulted him while he was detained at the airport on July 20. But the airport’s director Amornrak Xumsai Na Ayudhaya insists security officials had not assaulted Suchart but were “just doing their job”.
According to the Worpoint News report, Suchart arrived at the airport on Saturday around 5.55pm to pick up passengers. Officials say the car wasn’t registered to provide a pick-up service at the airport so security officials asked to inspect the vehicle. But officials say Suchart drove off with the tourists, ignoring their demands to stop. The car was stopped near Gate 5 of the passenger terminal. Officials claim that security officers tried to question him but he started to threaten them and produced a “baton”.
Security officials and airport police then tried to take him back to the airport building for questioning but Suchart refused. Police were called in but he tried to flee again and was eventually apprehended and handcuffed.
The airport director says that Mr Suchart refused to cooperate with officials and that they would file charges against him to protect the airport’s reputation and boost employee morale.
SOURCE: Workpoint News | Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Second hand car dealers arrested over 5 year old scam in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Daily News
Police in Chiang Mai say they have arrested a married couple involved in an alleged scam of 52 people in the northern Thailand city. The incidents were reported to police five years ago.
55 year old Anucha “Teng” Dorkmaingam and his 39 year old wife Warawee or Suthicha Suphan were arrested at a Chiang Mai restaurant.
Daily News reports that the pair had been on the run for five years after allegedly scamming people as part of their second-hand car dealership “S. Suthicha” in Tha Phor sub-district of Chiang Mai.
The couple blamed the “economy” and “being unable to pay instalments”, according to Daily News.
SOURCE: Daily News
Chiang Mai
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.
Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.
25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.
The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.
He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital
SOURCE: Sanook
