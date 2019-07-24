Bangkok gets a peak hour battering

PHOTO: FM91 Trafficpro

Bangkok and its suburbs were battered by a heavy thunderstorm late yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). The rains brought with them the usual traffic chaos during the rush evening hours and blew over trees and power poles in the suburbs.

Those trying to avoid the traffic down below used the BTS Skytrain riding above the chaos below but were greeted with a request, from station announcers, that open umbrellas should not be taken into the stations or onto the platforms. The request didn’t go down well with the passengers who were getting soaked waiting on the open platforms and leaking roofs of the BTS system.

An electrical power pole toppled in the winds in Jang Wattana 6, north of the capital.

Sathorn Road was jammed for up to 2 hours as commuters struggled through the heavy home-bound traffic.

Six buses were damaged by an advertising hoarding, near Vibhavadi Soi 72, when it was blown down by the strong winds.

PHOTOS: JS100 Radio