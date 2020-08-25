Connect with us

Tourism

Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Want to go to prison? Thailand&#8217;s prisons may become tourist attractions | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Yes. Really. Prisons could become more like zoos in Thailand as those locked behind bars could become part of a grand plan to turn dozens of prisons into tourist attractions. Sounds bizarre, but it’s a real proposal from the Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin who announced the idea yesterday.

72 of Thailand’s 143 prisons could be open to tourists as soon as the next 12 months. The proposal includes nearly half of the country’s prisons that may become part of an attraction for those fascinated with the Thai prison system (there’s already been entire TV series about the subject, and some Netflix documentaries as well). The Corrections Department has already been working on an attraction they call “chefs behind bars.” They say it’s a prison cooking contest. Prisons also plan to have their own souvenir shops with handcrafted items by the inmates.

Around 4 to 5 prisons have already started the tourism scheme as a pilot project. Somsak says prisons in Trat, Rayong, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Ratchasima are involved in the startup project. By next year, 67 more will have their attractions underway.

Somsak says he hopes some attractions, like the cooking contest, will motivate inmates to learn skills to help them get a job once they’re released. He also says the wants to change the image of prisons from what he calls a “twilight world” to a “world of opportunities.”

Inmates would also make money by participating in the prison’s attractions, but it’s unclear how much the inmates would be earning and how much of a cut the Corrections Department would get.

Somsak says he plans to work with the Tourism and Sport Ministry in the future to promote the prison project. Thailand has been working on ways to recover the tourism industry after the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re not sure if this is the idea tourism officials had in mind.

SOURCES:Chiang Rai Times| Bangkok Post

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 25, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Not good! Someone at their lowest should not be entertainment for tourists. They can be used as a deterrent (field trip visits) for underage offenders like the Scared Straight in some places in the U.S.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Preesy Chepuce

    August 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Utterly bizarre idea. Are we going to see unemployed queuing up outside prisons to get a break on a reality TV show?!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Student representatives accuse teachers of bullying, call on Education Ministry to act

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Student representatives accuse teachers of bullying, call on Education Ministry to act | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Student groups have met with officials at the Thai Education Ministry and submitted a letter urging the ministry to take action against teachers they accuse of intimidation. The students say they are being bullied for expressing their political views at school. There’s been an outbreak of student involvement in the pro-democracy voices in the country. It has spread from the rallies at prominent public landmarks to the university campuses and school yards. The Bangkok Post reports that the head of the Uncommon International Group, Narubet Rakwijit, along with Peeraphol Raweksom, head of the Associate of Students in Thailand, visited the […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Kon Karampelas

“Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.” Facebook has blocked a popular group page that’s known for being critical of the Thai Monarchy. The social media platform may have faced defamation charges from the Thai government if the content was not taken down. The group page “Royalist Marketplace” had around 1 million members and had been very active before it was taken down. The administrator of the page, fugitive critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, is facing charges related to the Facebook group. Pavin, who is self-exiled and […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Navy defends their purchase of 2 new Chinese submarines

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Navy defends their purchase of 2 new Chinese submarines | The Thaiger

“…disputes involving territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea have been ongoing, with major powers getting involved” After coming under criticism over the weekend over the decision to go ahead with the purchase of 2 Chinese submarines, the Royal Thai Navy faced the media yesterday. The hashtag #PeopleSayNoToSubs has been trending since the budget allocation was passed by the subcommittee last Friday. Delivery of the first of the planned 3 submarines is expected in 2023. The Navy are defending the planned purchase of the 2 additional submarines, valued at 22.5 billion baht from China, claiming that the criticism […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending