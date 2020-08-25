Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store
A man allegedly attacked and stabbed a man to death outside a Bangkok liquor store in the Don Muang district. Another man was stabbed and severely injured when he stepped in to break up the fight.
46 year old Itthiphol Sunsomboon died at the scene after suffering from 4 knife wounds to his chest. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful. Another man, 25 year old Sophon Khamjaroen is now in stable condition at Bhumibol Hospital, but police say his stomach was cut so deep that his intestines could be seen “spilling out.”
30 year old Phattharaphol Saengrudee, the alleged attacker, had a cut on his an injured his head, police say. He was treated at Mongkutwattana General Hospital. Nation Thailand did not report if the man is facing criminal charges.
The liquor store owner told police that Phattharaphol came into the shop to buy some alcohol. The owner says the man had a scratch on his face. Itthiphol was at the shop drinking with a few other people and asked what happened.
“Phattharaphol said he got injured in a fight, but Itthiphol said it was more likely the wound came from crashing his motorcycle, and then suggested Phattharaphol should go home and ‘sleep it off.'”
The shop owner says Phattharaphol stepped out of the shop for a few minutes. When he came back, he attacked Itthiphol with a knife and killed him. Other people tried to intervene. Sophon got a severe cut to his stomach when he tried to break up the fight.
A witness told police Phattharaphol and Itthiphol did not know each other before the attack.
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
