Vietnam Airlines gets go-ahead for direct US flights | The Thaiger

Vietnam Airlines gets go-ahead for direct US flights
Vietnam Airlines is the first carrier in the country to secure a coveted license to fly direct to the US, according to the Vietnamese national carrier. The approval has for months been sought by Vietnamese carriers eager to exploit a fast-growing market for air travel among Vietnam’s booming middle class.
Domestic and regional air travel has mushroomed among Vietnamese travellers, and carriers are hoping the market will extend to US travel too.
Vietnam Airlines has been licensed to fly from Hanoi and the southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Dallas, according to a regulatory filing from the US Department of Transportation.
The carrier will also be able to connect to Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto in Canada, according to AFP.
The terms, which came into effect on August 26, cover “air transportation of persons, property and mail” between the Vietnamese and North American cities. It was not immediately clear if the flights would be non-stop or would transit through Taipei, Osaka and Nagoya, which were listed as approved intermediate hubs in the filing.
The national carrier confirmed the approval today, calling it “an important move by Vietnam Airlines in preparing its plan to fly to the US in the coming time”.
It did not say when the first flight could take to the skies.
The regulations were announced after the US Federal Aviation Administration in February awarded Vietnam a “category 1” rating, meaning airlines from the country can fly to the United States.
Vietnam’s newest airline Bamboo Airways has also said it plans to fly to the US by the end of this year, with budget carrier VietJet expressing interest as well.
Vietnam’s aviation sector has soared in recent years, with passenger numbers jumping from 25 million in 2012 to 62 million last year.
Tourist visits from the US have also climbed, jumping nearly 60 percent in the past five years.
Aviation analyst Greg Waldron said a move into the US market is a big bet for Vietnam Airlines, which will face tough competition from established hub carriers in Taiwan, South Korea and China.
Visa issues could also create obstacles – both US and Vietnamese travellers require entry permits for travel – along with the steep costs required to run long-haul routes.
“There are some serious competitive and practical restraints facing (Vietnam Airlines),” said Waldron, Asia managing editor at Flightglobal.
Last year Singapore Airlines launched the world’s longest direct flight with its route to Newark, New Jersey, topping out at 19 hours and 15,290 kilometres (9,500 miles).
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Police warn about the dangers of visiting Thailand, directly contradicting Tourism Minister
PHOTO: Shutterstock
Following the claim of Thailand’s Tourism Minister earlier this week that Thailand is “a completely safe environment”, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police appears to have directly contradicted that statement.
Pol Col Krissana Patanacharoen is warning tourists and business visitors about the dangers of Thailand, after a taxi driver allegedly robbed a Chinese tourist of millions of baht worth of valuables.
It’s reported that the Chinese man was drunk getting into the cab and asked to be taken to a condo building in Ekkamai Soi 30. He subsequently fell asleep on the journey and woke to find himself lying in Ekkamai Soi 12 – and missing personal items valued at more than 3.6 million baht.
The man filed a theft report at Klong Tan police station although there are no details available on the nature of the missing items. Police have spoken to possible witnesses in several locations, as well as checking CCTV cameras in an attempt to identify the taxi driver in question.
Pol Col Krissana claims these crimes are a regular occurrence and warns people to be careful, particularly when going out drinking. He also asks for taxi drivers to cooperate and show themselves to be good hosts for visitors to Thailand.
His statement appears to be a direct contraction of the words spoken by the Minister for Tourism while attending a world class snooker tournament on Monday.
“We have relied heavily on sports to convey to the international tourists that Thailand has always been one of the leading tourist destinations in the world with a beautiful heritage, friendly people and a completely safe environment.”
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Bangkok is again the world’s most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, beating out Paris and London. The rankings are compiled annually by Mastercard. Welcoming around 22.7 million international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the top destination for global travellers this year.
Many of Bangkok’s visitors originate from these top five destinations, listed in order: Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom. Popular attractions include the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and for a day trip outside the city, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market.
According to the listing, Bangkok was host to more than 22 million international overnight travellers. Paris and London were in second and third place with just over over 19 million overnight stayers each. Other Asian cities in the Top 10 include Singapore at #5 and KL at #6, and Tokyo at #9. South east Asia’s other popular tropical destination, Bali, came in at #19.
The Mastercard Index, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is not simply a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2018 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2019.
London was the only city in the top 10 cities to score a drop in international overnight visitors declining almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.
Phuket and Pattaya also scored in the top 20 most popular locations this year, #14 and #15 respectively.
Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the baht strengthened and the global economy slowed.
Top 10 cities ranked by 2018 visitor numbers
1. Bangkok, Thailand: 22.78 million international overnight visitors
2. Paris, France: 19.10 million international overnight visitors
3. London, England: 19.09 million international overnight visitors
4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.93 million international overnight visitors
5. Singapore: 14.67 million international overnight visitors
6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13.79 million international overnight visitors
7. New York City, USA: 13.60 million international overnight visitors
8. Istanbul, Turkey: 13.40 million international overnight visitors
9. Tokyo, Japan: 12.93 million international overnight visitors
10. Antalya, Turkey: 12.41 million international overnight visitors
Read the full report HERE.
AirAsia X orders 42 new long-haul Airbus jets
PHOTO: AirAsia’s new generation A330neo will be based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport – Bernama
AirAsia X, the long-haul part of the AirAsia Group, has now finalised a major order with Airbus for 12 more A330-900 and 30 A321XLR aircraft.
The contract was signed today by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, chairman of AirAsia X, along with Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, in KL, in the presence of Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian PM.
Tony Fernandes, the CEO of the AirAsia Group, says the two aircraft are the perfect equipment for long-haul, low-cost operations.
“This order reaffirms our selection of the A330neo as the most efficient choice for our future wide-body fleet. In addition, the A321XLR offers the longest flying range of any single aisle aircraft and will enable us to introduce services to new destinations.”
Aziz says the order showed the airlines’ commitment to longer haul air travel.
“This will move our long-haul service sectors up to a higher level and allow AirAsia X to look at expanding beyond the eight-hour flight radius, such as to Europe for example.”
The new contract increases the number of A330neo (new engine option) aircraft ordered by AirAsia X to 78, reaffirming the carrier’s status as the largest airline customer for the type. Meanwhile, the A321XLR (long range) order sees the wider AirAsia Group strengthen its position as the world’s largest airline customer for the A320 “family”, having now ordered a total of 622 aircraft.
AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of 36 A330-300s on services to points within the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. In addition, in August the first A330neo joined the fleet of AirAsia's Bangkok-based long haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand. The aircraft is the first of two leased A330neos joining the airline's Thai affiliate by the end of the year.
