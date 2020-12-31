The world aviation industry suffers Annus Horribilis | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Tourism
The world aviation industry suffers Annus Horribilis | VIDEO
In the Asia-Pacific, where the affect of Covid-19 has been lower (at this stage), the passenger load was 30-40% down, compared to last year.
Overall, international flights for the latter part of 2020 are down 75% year on year.
The world’s aviation industry has been profoundly affected by the border closures and restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
Many airlines end the year in disarray, bleeding money with the majority of their fleet grounded and many of their older aircraft retired.
North American passenger flights dropped by 48% year on year, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.
In Latin America the figure was 46% down. These two regions did better than most.
Both Airbus and Boeing, the world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers, have announced huge losses as airlines cancel new aircraft purchases.
Tourism
The case for temporarily closing hotel and restaurant operations
OPINION by Bill Barnett
As the final days of disruptive 2020 come screeching to an erratic end, hotel, and restaurant owners are peering into an unpredictable year ahead. Here in Thailand over the past week, the tourism industry has been shaken to its core over an uptick in Covid-19 cases and backroom speculation over fears of another round of lockdowns.(Restrictions, but not full lockdowns, have already been applied by a number of provincial governors, including in parts of Bangkok, Rayong, Nonthaburi and Pattaya)
With domestic tourism being the only operating segment at present, the market reality is that the lag in vaccinations could take 9 to 12 months in 2021. We are now facing a situation that it’s highly unlikely a significant reopening of international travel will effectively gain traction until 2022. What’s more worrisome for hotels that have been trying to survive low-levels of occupancy over the past 6 months is that the combination of anti-travel sentiment and volatile restrictions could see a worsening of trading conditions next year for an extended period.
No need to put on rose-colored glasses for tourism businesses here and the most relevant concern is how to survive, stay afloat, and manage cash flow. While every situation is different, there is a case for some enterprises to temporarily close and hibernate next year until borders are broadly open again. Did I hear a groan? Yes, reality bites. But the key messaging here is there is no point planning long term if you can’t fund up mounting losses for much of 2021.
Hotels and restaurant owners in particular now need to assess the situation on the ground. If you have been losing money over the past six months, can you continue to fund cash flow next year,month after month?The traditional tourism season in Thailand has shifted, and domestic holidays and weekends are the only real opportunities to claw back revenue.
Looking at hotels, big-box types versus smaller properties with decentralised systems are entirely different when looking at the viability of closures. Take into account fixed and variable costs and try to come to grips with break-even scenarios and cash resources. If you are in the red, are you prepared to fund up another 12 months of losses?
Moving into the New Year, the expected drop in travel in January onward is looming so it’s critical to do the numbers and decide what strategy is best for the businesses. If bank financing is in place, it’s time to start talking to lenders and if needed secure additional funding.
In 2020 Thailand’s hotel and tourism industry has stood tall and optimistic. I share the long-term optimism but the prospect that next year could swing downward more is a clear and present danger. Given hotels and restaurants are service-related, the ethics of retaining jobs is critical and has to be a primary focus, but if the operating losses result in later permanent closure, owners have not done anyone a favor by swimming against the current.
Let’s be clear, I am no in any way advocating the entire industry to temporarily close and retire to a dark room for zoom conferences and endless Netflix episodes. But the message here is if you are losing money now, and likely to be unable to fund a longer period of losses, take action now. In a passionate foray like hospitality, it’s imperative not to let a false sense of pride or fight take over reason and business sense.
Economy
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Foreign investors in Thailand have long decried the onerous, complex, and sometimes downright baffling, bureaucracy that comes with doing business in the Land of Smiles. And it appears officials in Bangkok are finally sitting up and taking notice. Nation Thailand reports that, in an effort to stimulate the ailing economy, the government plans to make some changes to the regulations that govern foreign business and immigration. It’s understood the changes will apply to excise tax, foreign employees, city planning, the movie and video industry, biodiversity, and the energy sector, including alternative energy.
It’s hoped 85% of the changes can be implemented under the government’s “regulatory guillotine” scheme in the coming year. The plans are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Development Commission, in an effort to tackle the high costs of compliance faced by both businesses and consumers, which is around 142 billion baht a year. The Thailand Development Research Institute says the changes could reduce those costs by over 55% for consumers and over 22% for businesses.
Thailand currently sits at number 21 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. The government hopes the planned changes will elevate the Kingdom into the top 10.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Here are 2 resources for the above story…
https://thethaiger.com/news/national/…
http://www.rapid-asia.com/blog/forced…
Until the weekend many people would have never heard of Samut Sakhon, a province just south west of Greater Bangkok and sharing a provincial border with the capital.
The province is best known as a major hub for Thailand’s shrimp and fishing industry, packed with markets around the coastal tributaries that feed into the Gulf of Thailand.
As we now know there’s been an outbreak of Covid 19 in the province with upward of 1,000 people possibly infected.
Most of the finger pointing, so far, has been aimed at the large Burmese migrant worker community. Some 10,000 Covid-19 tests were underway as early as Sunday and those results are coming through now. The number of positive infections could end up well over 1,000 by the time the whole mess settles down.
Behind this current Covid outbreak is a longer tale about Thailand’s fishing and aquaculture industry. Seafood is an important part of the Thai diet, providing around 40% of the animal protein sources. The export of seafood contributes about 20% of total Thai food exports. It’s also been a hotbed of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing causing some major markets, including the EU in 2015, to slap a trade ban on Thai seafood exports until they cleaned up the industry.
The allegations related to over-fishing practices and, important to the current situation, the employment and treatment of the mostly migrant workforce. Amongst allegations in a recent survey conducted by Rapid Asia, on behalf of the International Labour Organisation, 27% of workers surveyeddescribed circumstances of involuntary work and 12% had experienced some form of coercion.
The survey described at least 10% of the workforce as working under forced labour conditions. The survey covered both the fishing sector and the onshore seafood sector. 90% of workers interviewed reported being paid the minimum wage and others also noted that there were illegal salary deductions.
So, whilst it’s easy to point fingers at the largely Burmese migrant worker community, the following questions need to be addressed as blame is apportioned to this outbreak.
Who organised these workers to work at the markets and port? Who is their employer and pays their wages? Who organised their quarantine (if there was any)? And who organised their travel from the Thai/Myanmar border?
The answer lies in some of Thailand’s largest seafood processor plants and their parent companies, some operating huge franchises and export companies. There have been some high profile cases brought against Thai food processing companies alleging labour rights violations but most of these get dragged through courts and end up with counter suits for defamation. We’ve got links to some of these stories in the description below.
If there is going to be any upside to the current outbreak fiasco, it could be a new spotlight on Thailand’s fishing industry and its labour practices. Even the Thai Prime Minister today said, in a veiled comment, that the blame for the Samut Sakhon outbreak must be shared among the stakeholders. The Burmese migrant workers have become the headlines in this current outbreak but the real cause is decades of poor practices in the recruitment and handling of the migrant labour. The ones profiting most from Thailand’s fishing industry have, so far, not even rated a mention.
