The China Syndrome, south east Asia’s tourism dilemma | The Thaiger

Investment from Hong Kong also doubled from USD 8 billion to USD 16 billion during the same time period, making the growth of investment from the region more impressive.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
PHOTO: Lunar New Year celebrations in Bali – Jakarta Post
“When China sneezes, the rest of south east asia catches a cold.”
From quiet markets in Malaysia, empty rooms in Hanoi’s hotels and barren beaches in Bali, China’s economic slowdown and weakening yuan are sending shockwaves felt across south east Asia’s vacation belt. Thailand is just one of many countries currently affected by the Chinese staying at home as their currency abroad weakens.
The Chinese outbound travel boom stoking tourism across south east Asia is now in reverse gear. And the abrupt decline of Chinese packing their bags for a holiday is becoming a painful lesson for the countries that became overly dependent on Asia’s top economy and its burgeoning middle class.
Rising incomes over the past decade fueled Chinese consumers and their hunger for travel, making them the world’s largest outbound travel market with the total number of outbound trips more than doubling from 57 million trips in 2010 to 131 million trips in 2017.
Now, the slump is expected to continue into 2020 if the US-China trade war continues to weigh down the Chinese economy.
The surge of Chinese tourism has spurred accomodation providers and developers to meet the demand but there are still hundreds of new hotels in the pipeline and many half-built in south east Asia’s hot tourist zones. Phuket currently has 51 new hotels either under construction or in the early stages of development adding more supply to the island’s dwindling demand. There will be 18% more hotel rooms by 2024, according to consultancy C9 Hotelworks. International arrivals in Thailand this year so far have grown only 2%, data from Thai tourism ministry show with the Chinese demographic dropping quite steeply.
The Thai capital is also expecting a new Ritz Carlton by 2023 as part of a $3.9 billion development, while Hilton will manage two hotels due for 2022 opening.
“The supply was based on people’s unrealistic expectations,” said C9’S managing director Bill Barnett.
Mandarin-speaking tours, Chinese eateries and Chinese mobile payment services mushroomed from Da Nang to Yogyakarta, Yangon to Hua Hin. These travellers thronged to south east Asian holiday spots, lured by their proximity and familiar cuisines.
Following in the footsteps of the west 40 years before, the Chinese were now enjoying the exotic wonders of the Asia’s south east and its many and varied cultures.
The decline is already showing up in some hotel operators’ results. Thailand’s Central Plaza Hotel reported a softening of its hotel business in the second quarter due to decreasing Chinese demand, Ronnachit Mahattanapruet, the company’s senior vice president, said at an investor briefing last month. Occupancy in its Thai properties dropped 7% in the quarter, and the Bangkok-based operator has 2,040 rooms in the pipeline to add to its existing portfolio of 6,678 rooms.
In Singapore, casino operators Las Vegas Sands and Genting Singapore announced a $9 billion expansion of their resorts earlier this year after the country’s skyline was beamed across cineplexes as the setting of the Hollywood hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Marriott International has 140 hotels in the pipeline across the region, with plans to more than triple its portfolio by 2023 in the Philippines, whose white-sand beaches and turquoise waters are such a draw that the island of Boracay had to close last year for upgrades to its sewage system.
The boom dissipated in the first half of 2019 as China’s economy slowed, its yuan weakened to historically low levels, and the ongoing US-China trade war weighed on consumer confidence. The decline is also affecting China’s economy at home, as big-ticket purchases like cars and luxury goods slow.
SOURCES: Bloomberg | Thailand Tourist Authority of Thailand | c9HotelworksKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
“These partners have vowed to stop giving out single-use plastic bags to customers starting January.”
The Thai environment minister has announced a major agreement from large retailers, plastic manufacturers and department stores to stop handing out single-use plastic bags to customers. The new program will start from next year.
Over the past year several large retailers have come up with various promotions to reduce the amount of single-use plastic bags handed out to customers but they’ve been more of a PR stunt than a real attempt to cut down on the huge amounts of plastic waste generated by these companies.
Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the Environment Ministry invited scores of Thai partners to join the ministry’s campaign to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags.
“This cooperation will help Thailand leave the list of major generators of waste and sea garbage”
Among the big names were Central Group, The Mall Group, CP All (owners of 7Eleven), Siam Makro, Robinsons, Bangchak Retail, Big C Supercentre, Index Living Mall and PTT, as well as trade associations such as the Plastic Industry Club and Thai Retailers Association.
These partners have vowed to stop giving out single-use plastic bags to customers starting January.
“This type of campaign should have been done long ago. We have spent so much time trying to negotiate. At last, we made it.”
From next January customers will have to bring their own bags to carry goods from these stores.
“A campaign like this shows that Thailand, which is ranked sixth in the world for generating sea waste, is attempting to reduce plastic waste. It’s estimated that Thais use 45 billion single-use plastic bags per year.”
Meanwhile, by the start of 2022, a ban imposed on Styrofoam food packages plus other single-use plastic items, including lightweight plastic bags, straws and cups, will also come in effect.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Some of Thialand’s biggest celebrities have been wheeled out to try and educate Thais about the problems associated with single-use plasticsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thai baht continues to be the best performing currency in Asia. The Thai currency is riding a 6-year high against the USD and, this year, has surged 8% against the US currency.
But the strong baht is causing knock-on effects to the rest of the Thai economy, battering exports and stifling tourist growth. Economists note Thailand’s solid economic fundamentals and stability, the current account surplus and high foreign reserves, together, are reasons the baht is so attractive to investors and currency speculators.
So what can be done by Thai public servants and Bank of Thailand lever-pullers to dampen speculation on the poplar currency? In July 2019, the BOT lowered the cap on the outstanding balance of non-resident accounts by a third and cut its supply of three and six-month bonds at auctions in July and August. The BOT has also signalled plans to further relax restrictions on outward portfolio investment by Thai investors, which could stem currency appreciation.
Then in August 2019, the BOT cut the policy rate by 25 basis points from 1.75 to 1.5%, a shift in the BOT policy stance since raising the rate by 25 basis points eight months before.
The large amount of foreign exchange reserves (39.9% of the Thai GDP and over 200% of the IMF’s standard reserve adequacy metric) may put Thailand on the US watch list for currency manipulators. But overall, bold intervention by the BOT is unlikely despite the current challenges.
Economist say that to try and tame offshore fund inflows, which are currently causing a rapid appreciation of the baht, could be effective at least in the short to medium term. But they warn that capital controls also have long-lasting adverse consequences, affecting the country’s economic credibility and financial markets.
The most requested measure by Thailand’s business sector is for the BOT to cut the policy rate again. A common belief is that further rate cuts would make the Thai baht less attractive for foreign investors, reducing pressure on the baht.
The bottomline for Thailand’s central bank should not be to subsidise a cheap export sales strategy if it interferes with the BOT’s main priority of economic stability. Exchange rate fluctuations are a modern fact of life for a floated international currency.
As Sir Isaac said, more in reference to gravity than international currency trading, “what goes up must come down.” Eventually.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Amongst all the bad economic news, Thailand’s industrial property sector is profiting from the protracted US-China trade war, as mainland Chinese manufacturers shift production to ASEAN countries in an attempt to avoid escalating tariffs.
Chinese foreign direct investment into the south east Asia sector rose last year by 31.7% to USD 233 million, after declining by 15.7% in 2016-17, according to Bank of Thailand data. In the same period, total FDI into Thailand skyrocketed by 130.5% year on year. Chinese investment accounted for 4.3% of total FDI last year and 7.6% in 2016-17, according to CBRE.
FDI into Thailand’s manufacturing sector was increasing before the trade war too, and is now seeing increased participation from China.
Last year, sales of serviced industrial land plots – privately owned industrial estates – by major developers in Thailand increased by 50% year on year. One park, specifically developed for Chinese manufacturers by Thai industrial estates provider Amata, accounted for 15% of the total sales in 2018.
CBRE also says China could be in line to take over from Japan, which has been the largest source of investment into Thailand since the late 1980s. Total FDI into Thailand last year amounted to USD 235 billion, with Japan contributing USD 86.6 billion and China US D4.9 billion, so there’s still a long way to go before Chinese investment outstrips Japan.
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Court orders prison sentence for airline boss after 2007 Phuket crash
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Proposed amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act seeks to legalise cannabis growth at home
Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam asks for dialogue after rejected concessions
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury
Foreigners crying foul over the new dual pricing policy at Thai public hospitals