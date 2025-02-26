Thailand still top choice for Chinese tourists despite decline

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) addressed claims that Chinese tourist numbers have plunged by 94%, with many supposedly opting to travel to Japan instead. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that Thailand remains the top destination for Chinese tourists. She suggested that the recent decline might be linked to the government’s crackdown on call centre scams.

Thapanee highlighted that despite reports suggesting a significant drop due to the disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing near the Thai border, there have been no official reports supporting this. Chinese tourists continue to hold the top spot among foreign visitors to Thailand. She acknowledged that the crackdown might have temporarily impacted the numbers.

However, Thapanee believes the rigorous enforcement against these scams will ultimately attract more quality international tourists in the long run. This initiative is expected to boost confidence among both foreign tourists and Thai residents, reported KhaoSod.

In January, the influx of Chinese tourists to Thailand was notably strong. Yet, as February progressed and the anti-scam measures intensified, a noticeable decline was observed. Nonetheless, experts predict a rebound in numbers soon, with many agencies forecasting a return to bustling activity.

In similar news, Thailand has experienced a significant influx of over 5.5 million international tourists between January 1 and February 16, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports under the leadership of Sorawong Thienthong.

This surge in visitors has resulted in the generation of more than 270 billion baht (US$8 billion) in revenue, playing a crucial role in the country’s ongoing economic recovery.

Tourist arrivals from long-haul markets have seen a modest increase of 1.3% over the past week, with notable contributions from Russia, France, and the United States. Russian tourists, in particular, recorded the highest growth, with a 7.54% rise compared to the prior week.

However, total international arrivals for the week reached 784,175, marking a 6.36% decrease from the previous week.

