Thailand is re-opening. When can I travel there? | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thailand is re-opening. When can I travel there? | VIDEO
There are many moving parts in the Thailand travel situation right now – new visa options, changes to the quarantine, ASQs, area quarantines, golf quarantines. The road back to a healthy tourist industry in Thailand, even ANY tourism industry, will be a long slog. But Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com is optimistic that we’ve turned the corner and Thailand is now heading in the right direction. Tim Newton speaks to Bill Barnett, and also asks him which vaccine he will choose.
Thailand
Thailand tourism officials talk of potential travel bubble with China
With restrictions in Beijing easing and plans to issue digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates to Chinese nationals, there may soon be a travel bubble between Thailand and China, allowing those vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without quarantine.
Just yesterday, the Chinese government announced it would issue the digital certificates to help citizens travelling overseas, a move that made the tourism industry in Thailand “jubilant,” the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Vichit Prakobosol, told the Bangkok Post.
Immediately after the announcement, tour agencies in China contacted operators in Thailand to talk about the possibility of quarantine -free travel for vaccinated tourists.
“If Thailand can implement a travel bubble with China by that time, we have high hopes we can have 8 million Chinese visitors this year… If a pact is finalised in July, Chinese arrivals would be less than 6 million, and if not until October, the figure is more likely 3 million.”
Thailand may potentially set up a tourism project called the “Andaman sandbox” that would allow quarantine-free travel to tourism destinations along the Andaman coast such as Phuket, Koh Ngai, Railay and Khao Lak, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
The Andaman pilot projects will benefit the tourism industry, Vichit says. He also says travel arrangements with China should be a top priority.
“The Chinese market could take just two months to resume after regulations are settled. Chinese arrivals could reach 10 million within one year.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 58 new Covid-19 cases
58 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 513 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,598 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 58 in cases, 17 were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk areas in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nonthaburi and Ratchaburi.
36 of the new cases were detected through active case finding in Samut Sakhon and Bangkok. 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas and 1 person who was detained by the Thai-Myanmar border tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
The Thai new year of Songkran is being extended to 6 days of water fights according to the Cabinet after approving the holiday to run from April 10 to 15. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says details of the holiday will be sent to the Centre For Covid-19 Situation Administration for approval as he says Songkran participants will probably be allowed to take part in the water fight activities after daily reported Covid cases in the Kingdom have dropped to double-digits.
The “water play” zones are likely to be set up in areas with major events with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha noting that people will need to abide by social distancing rules during the festival.
Itthiphol said the government is paying more attention to the number of people at event venues, and will find a balance between helping the economy and the prevention of new clusters of Covid-19 which could spread the disease in communities.
Late last year, the Thai Cabinet added 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar, including an extra day for Songkran. The move was part of an effort to promote domestic tourism and stimulate the economy which was battered by the pandemic.
A government spokesperson confirmed the additional holidays with the Associated Press. The Cabinet set 4 national holidays and 4 regional holidays detailed below:
- Friday, February 12 for the Chinese New Year
- Monday, April 12, adding a day to Songkran holiday from April 13-15
- Tuesday, July 27 for substitution day for Buddhist Lent
- Friday, September 24 to celebrate Mahidol Day which is in remembrance of Prince of Songkhla, Mahidol Adulyadej
Regional holidays
- Friday, March 26 for Wai Phra That (Northern Thailand)
- Monday, May 10 for Bun Bang Fai, known as the Rocket Festival (Northeastern Thailand)
- Wednesday, October 6 for Sart Thai, a festival held on the 10th lunar month (Southern Thailand)
- Thursday, October 21 for the End of Buddhist Lent (Central Thailand)
SOURCE: The Phuket News
