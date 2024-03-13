Thailand adds 38 flights to soar past Songkran price surge

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Office (CAAT) has decided to add 38 new flights to its schedule, in an attempt to combat inflated airfare prices during the Songkran festival and improve the overall travel experience for holidaymakers.

Deputy Director of the CAAT, Sarun Benjanirat, brought this development to light as a direct response to the call from Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit for the introduction of effective measures to aid passengers during the busy season.

From yesterday, March 12, an additional 38 flights are being facilitated by six different airlines. This move will contribute an extra 104 special trips to the schedule, thereby providing 17,874 more seats during the festive period, Benjanirat revealed.

“The new flights will be scheduled for April 11-12 and April 15-16, connecting travellers to key regional airports such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen.”

This decision aligns perfectly with the Government of Thailand’s recent announcement to extend the Songkran holiday to five days, running from April 12 to 16. This decision allows for a lengthier celebration of the Thai New Year.

In an effort to make travel more affordable, airlines are providing up to a 20% discount on ticket prices for these special flights, with flight times potentially including less conventional hours such as early morning or late at night, reported Pattaya News.

This initiative is the product of a collaborative effort between the Department of Airports, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand. These three agencies have pledged to extend airport operating hours and increase staff numbers to effectively handle the expected rise in passenger traffic and ensure operations proceed smoothly, Benjanirat said.

“The increased number of flights and extended operating hours will undoubtedly ease the pressure on ticket prices, making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone during the Songkran festival.”

In related news, the soaring cost of air travel to Phuket has sparked a backlash from local tourists, with low-cost carriers reportedly charging up to 14,000 baht for a round trip from Bangkok. Despite making bookings weeks in advance, some travellers reported paying 5,000 baht for a one-way ticket.