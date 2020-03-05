Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
“When asked directly why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the official memos, signed by himself, Anutin laughed and attempted to deflect the question.”
The Thailand government, specifically the gaffe-prone Public Health minister, has thrown the holiday plans of thousands into confusion after the Minister’s orders for any new arrivals from 11 destinations to go into self-imposed quarantine (for the Covid-19 outbreak). He removed his Facebook post soon after posting the decision.
Then his official Facebook page was taken down altogether.
Tuesday evening’s post said travellers from affected countries would be subjected to a 14 day quarantine “without exceptions”.
The destinations were China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, and the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.
Twitter and Facebook did brisk business yesterday as Thais and foreigners posed thousands of questions about their travel plans. The situation was eventually hosed down by the Public Health Ministry spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin. He said Minister Anutin’s list of countries would have to be “reviewed”.
“We have to wait which country would be designated as a risk country.”
When Thai media reached out for comments from the Minister at Government House, Anutin denied any knowledge about the matter.
“I’m also wondering how the document ended up there, since I haven’t signed it. (That’s HIS signature on the bottom of the official letters). It’s still in my room. I have to revise it again because the issue of undocumented Thai workers returning from South Korea just came in. I need to look back into the issue before making changes.”
When asked directly why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the official memos from the Health Department, Anutin laughed and attempted to deflect the question onto another topic, according to Khaosod English.
The post was widely circulated up by both Thai and foreign media, including CNN, causing confusion for travellers who may have been coming from, or transiting through, the 11 destinations.
The Thai PM, or the Thai Government, have not issued any statements providing any clarity on the topic or explaining the actions of the minister.
It’s not the first time Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin has attracted undue attention.
Last month he lashed out at farang “caucasian western” tourists for not accepting his free hand-outs of flimsy paper face-masks at a media gathering by the Health Department at the Siam BTS station last month.
Getting flustered, grasping one of the blue masks and waving it about, he suggested the foreigners should be kicked out of Thailand saying that they were putting others at risk.
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
He apologised the next day his Facebook page.
(We note that Minister Anutin and his minions were handing out the masks with their bare hands.)
Finishing up his remarks to Thai media yesterday Minister Anutin said…
“My son wants me to rest. In fact, I have many Facebook accounts to communicate with the public. Some of the posts were written by myself, while others by my team.”
A rest sounds like a good idea.
SOURCES: Public Health Minister | Bangkok Post | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
“Phuket is still open for business” Phuket Hotels Association
Below is a media release from the Phuket Hotels Association…
Dear All
There has been a lot of confusion today resulting from the FB page message from a Minister (later removed) saying anybody coming from the designated high-risk countries below must self-quarantine.Â At this time, there is no indication at any Thai airport of any enforcement and all visitors have normal access to Thailand except those who shows symptoms or high temperature upon arrival.Â
Guests with bookings at Phuket hotels should be informed that there is no such rule and that nothing has changed and Thailand just asks people who were exposed to public spaces to be extra cautious and be aware of symptoms.Special
Announcement of COVID-19 on 3 March 2020
(Translated by the Office of International Cooperation, DDC Thailand)
The situation on 3 March 2020 at 8am…
1. There are currently 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) being treated in hospitals, 31 cases who returned to their homes and 1 death, which brings the total number of coronavirus infection cases detected in Thailand to 43.
2. From 3 January to 3 March 2020, the total number of patients under investigation (PUI)Â increased to 3,519 people. Of those, 95 PUI were detected from screening at all ports of entry and 3,394 people sought medical services on their own at hospitals. 2,099 cases returned to their homes and some of them are being continually monitored. Most of the PUI were infected with seasonal influenza, and 1,420 PUI are still admitted at hospitals.
3. Regarding the international situation involving 73 countries and two administrative regions between 5 January to 3 March 2020 at 7.00 A.M., there were 90,216 confirmed cases and 3,080 deaths, with 80,026 cases and 2,912 deaths coming from the People’s Republic of China.
The MOPH revealed that Thailand has the 15th most COVID-19 cases in the world and isÂ preparing the protocol for receiving undocumented Thai workers from South Korea.Â The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) revealed that Thailand has the 15th most COVID-19Â cases in the world. They are preparing the integrated joint plan for receiving undocumented Thai workers from South Korea with relevant partners.
Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Director General of the Department of Medical Sciences stated about the COVID-19 situation today that 11 confirmed cases are still being treated in hospitals, 31 cases fully recovered and returned home, there has been one death, one severe case and the total number of confirmed cases is 43. Thailand has the 15th-highest number of cases in the world.
The cooperation from the public can slow down Thailand from entering a widespread epidemic. This disease can be prevented by eating cooked food, using serving spoons, washing hands, and wearing masks. The public should prepare to be responsible for themselves and society by self-protection and infection prevention.
If someone is at risk, they should reduce the risk of spreading the virus to other people. MoPH advises people to believe the information only from reliable channels and follow their recommendations. Fight COVID-19 together and join hands with each other. Do not put the blame on anyone else because COVID-19 involves all of us.
Regarding undocumented Thai workers in South Korea, the Ministry of Public Health of
Thailand is coordinating with relevant organizations such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Transport, Immigration Bureau and Security Department for joint planning efforts.
The integration among government sectors is required for tackling any situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry of Public Health will act to prevent the spread of COVID-19, carry out all duties, and will be ready to proceed with further instructions.
The Ministry of Public Health declared COVID-19 as a disease that must be controlled under Section 18 of the Pathogens and Animal Toxins Act, B.E. 2558. It was designated as a Group 3 disease that poses a high risk or high hazard. Any person who intends to produce, import, export, sell, transit or possess the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 must ask for permission in order to comply with the Pathogens and Animal Toxins Act, B.E.2558.
Regarding public concern about not implementing quarantine in travelers arriving in Thailand, MoPH would like to clarify as follows:
1. The people who shall be quarantined or observed for clinical symptoms in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act include:
– The group of PUI that develop suspected symptoms and have a travel history to outbreak areas.
This group shall be strictly quarantined at the hospital.
– The group that does not develop symptoms but is at risk for getting COVID-19, patients or suspected COVID-19 patients (high risk close contacts) are members of the family, working colleagues, classmates and passengers getting on the same vehicle with COVID-19 patients.
This group is recommended to strictly implement self quarantine at home for 14 days andÂ avoid traveling, avoid attending classes, avoid working and avoid sharing personal stuff with others. If anyone develops symptoms including fever, cough and sore throat, the health officer will enter them into the system of medical treatment and surveillance.
2. Unexposed groups including both Thai people and foreigners with travel history from affected areas, but who did not have exposure to patients and who are not exhibiting suspected symptoms are requested to reduce social activities, wear a mask when leaving their accommodations, wash hands frequently, not go to crowded areas, and observe your symptoms at home for 14 days. If you have a fever, cough, or sore throat, see a doctor immediately and report your travel history.
3. The general public and people in the same community as patients are asked to follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health: eat cooked food, use serving spoons, wash hands, and wear a mask when visiting crowded places.
Recommendations to the Public
3.1 If anyone has symptoms including fever, sore throat, respiratory tract infection symptoms such as runny nose, cough, reproductive cough, tachypnea or dyspnea within 14 days after departing from a risk or affected area, they should wear a hygienic mask, wash their hands and seek medical care at a nearby hospital or meet the public health officers immediately, and inform the healthcare workers of their travel history to reduce the risk of complications from pneumonia progressing to severe or fatal outcomes.
3.2 A person with an underlying disease should avoid traveling outbound, where there is an
ongoing outbreak. If this is unavoidable, people should avoid making contact with patients who have respiratory symptoms, avoid visiting markets selling live animals and avoid close contact with animals, especially with sick or dead animals.
3.3 For the general public, please take care of yourself during seasonal changes and comply with the recommendations “eat cooked food, use serving spoons, wash hands,” and wear masks while
coughing, sneezing, and avoid contact with patients who have respiratory symptoms.
Coronavirus
Soi Dog Foundation official statement on Covid-19 and the risk to animal health
Sent to us from Soi Dog Foundation by Dr.Alicja Izydorczyk MRCVS…
There have not been any cases of suspect COVID-19 infection in dogs or cats in Thailand. At present, there is no evidence to show that companion animals such as dogs and cats can be infected with COVID-19. Additionally, there is currently no evidence that companion animals could be a source of infection to people.
The isolated case of a healthy pet dog in Hong Kong testing “weak positive” has not been confirmed and likely due to environmental contamination.
Note that the canine coronavirus (which can cause mild diarrhea) and the feline coronavirus (which can cause feline infectious peritonitis) are widespread in shelter environments around the world, though are NOT associated with the current coronavirus outbreak. All dogs at Soi Dog Foundation are vaccinated against canine coronavirus.
With regard to the precautions taken against the spread of the virus among humans, Soi Dog Foundation is closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Dr.Alicja Izydorczyk MRCVS
International Director of Animal WelfareSoi Dog FoundationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry yesterday designated 9 countries and 2 Chinese territories as high risk areas for the Covid-19 virus. He announced that visitors to Thailand from these destination are now subject to 14 day home quarantine and will have to adhere to strict health-related follow-ups.
The official government post, on a Public Health Ministry letterhead, was released to the media and posted on the Minister’s Facebook page. It was later removed from the Facebook page but no announcement was made to either clarify or cancel the earlier announcement.
ORIGINAL STORY
The 11 locations, now designated by Thailand as “high risk” areas, are Japan, South Korea, Germany, China, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran, plus the two Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.
• Visitors and Thai citizens returning from the high risk areas will be subject to 14 days home quarantine, even if they are cleared of the disease, unless they have permission from health officials.
• Those who do not have a permanent residence or lodging in Thailand are required to show officials, upon arrival, evidence of where officials can locate them during the 14 day period.
• Those who have any flu-like symptoms upon their arrival, such as a body temperature exceeding 37.5C, a runny nose, sore throat or breathing difficulties, will be sent to state hospitals for further testing, treatment or quarantine, depending on the seriousness of the illness.
• For those who cannot produce evidence of a formal lodging, such as a hotel or hostel, during their visit in Thailand, immigration officials are authorised to send them back home or to allow them entry subject to 14-days of self-quarantine.
Foreign visitors or Thai returnees from the newly designated high risk areas will have to file a daily report on their health with officials during the 14 day period and, if they become unwell or suspect they may be sick, they must inform health officials within 3 hours so that they can undergo further testing, receive treatment or be isolated.
• All the medical expenses incurred will be borne by the individuals themselves.
Earlier yesterday Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters there was no law in effect now that could force anyone to isolate themselves, contrary to the intention of the Public Health Minister’s later announcement.
The Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul briefly showed the announcement on his Facebook page yesterday afternoon with a message that all visitors from these countries will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days with no exceptions. But the post was deleted minutes later without explanations, according to Bangkok Post.
BOTTOMLINE
If you are booked to travel to Thailand which transits through one of the ‘at risk’ country’s airports, or are travelling from one of the ‘at risk countries, you will need to keep abreast of the latest information as the dust settles on yesterday’s official announcement, and then a social media withdrawal of the post.
Today, right now, there are no restrictions on arrivals. But the situation is very fluid. The Thai PM today released a raft of new edicts relating to Thailand’s response to the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
Finance ministry announces new stimulus packages and tax breaks
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Chon Buri man kills neighbour with metal pipe after being refused a cigarette
Woman dead in Krabi climbing fall
Thailand News Today, March 4, 2020
Teacher suspended for sexual abuse at Nakhon Pathom school
“Phuket is still open for business” Phuket Hotels Association
Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover
Soi Dog Foundation official statement on Covid-19 and the risk to animal health
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
German tourist in Phuket cleared of COVID-19 infection
Saudi man flees Pattaya hospital after alleged attackers show evidence of his debt
Man arrested with 44 kilograms of marijuana in Phuket
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Coronavirus23 hours ago
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
- Crime4 days ago
Surin teacher faces severe punishment for selling teen girls for sex
- Bangkok4 days ago
Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok
- Environment3 days ago
Samui’s Banyan Tree Hotel acts to protect sea turtle nest
- Coronavirus20 hours ago
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand confirms first coronavirus-related death