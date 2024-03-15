Tasty travels: Thai SELECT campaign spices up tourism

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 14:33, 15 March 2024| Updated: 14:33, 15 March 2024
65 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Travel, Taste, Eat Thai SELECT campaign, a collaboration between the Commerce Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, has been unveiled. This initiative is part of a soft power strategy aimed at promoting and bolstering Thai businesses, particularly certified Thai SELECT restaurants.

The Deputy Commerce Minister, Napintorn Srisunpang, emphasised that the campaign is designed to ensure these establishments meet high standards of professionalism, hygiene, and authentic Thai cuisine.

In partnership with the Business Development Department, TAT, Krungthai Card, Line Man, and Makro, joint marketing strategies will be employed to promote Thai SELECT Food.

The campaign’s pilot project will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima province, with plans to roll out to other tourist-heavy provinces. This expansion aims to stimulate economic growth and support small businesses across the country.

Related news

As of March 14, the department’s data shows that there are 370 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants scattered across Thailand. The regions hosting these establishments include 81 in the central region, 69 in the northeast, 68 in the north, 67 in the south, 59 in Bangkok, and the remaining 26 in the eastern region.

An additional 200 eateries, particularly in Chiang Mai and Phuket, are anticipated to receive the certification this year, according to the department.

Linking the service and tourism sectors, the Commerce Ministry expressed that this soft power campaign plays an integral role. With 1,400 Thai SELECT restaurants operating overseas, the Thai SELECT symbol is globally recognised by tourists as a guarantee of high-quality Thai food, according to Napintorn Srisunpang, reported Bangkok Post.

A projection of the restaurant market growth in Thailand, by Krungthai Compass, a research unit of Krungthai Bank, suggested a 7.8% increase in 2023 and 5.8% in 2024 year-on-year. This growth, estimated at 620 billion (US$17 billion) and 650 billion baht (US$(US$18 billion)) respectively, is primarily attributed to the resurgence of domestic consumption.

Keep updated with the growing food scene in Thailand! Discover the best restaurants, cheap eats, and breathtaking rooftop dining experiences.

Business NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Lufthansa execs partner with Thai child welfare centre

Published: 16:15, 15 March 2024

Jetstar flight fiasco: Passengers grounded as 24 hour delays soar

Published: 16:13, 15 March 2024

US asks TikTok to cut ties with China or face ban

Published: 15:40, 15 March 2024

Man physically assaulted by teens after Korat festival

Published: 15:38, 15 March 2024