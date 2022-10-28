Connect with us

Tourism

THAI needs to raise 10 billion baht as part of restructuring

image

Published

 on 

image

Thailand’s State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) announced Thai Airways (THAI) needs to raise 10 billion baht to ensure the company’s shareholding does not dip below 40%.

The Finance Ministry, THAI’s biggest shareholder with a 47% stake, revealed plans are already underway to raise the finances and preserve its shareholding in the company.

SEPO Director General Pantip Sripimol reported that the ministry is selling some of its shares in other state enterprises to raise the necessary funds. Pantip added that the Finance Ministry has not revealed which state industries will be sacrificed as part of the deal as the decision will be made by the ministry’s policymakers.

The Finance Ministry made known recapitalisation money will not come out of the central budget coffers that the government allocates to the ministry.

THAI received a much-needed boost last week when the Central Bankruptcy Court approved the airline’s request to overhaul its recovery plan.

Thailand’s national flag carrier was told by the court to carry on after most of its creditors backed the revised plan. About 79% of the creditors, including the Finance Ministry, endorsed THAI’s revised recovery plan.

THAI has struggled over the past few years like most businesses on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2019 after reporting massive debts of 245 billion baht. In May 2020, the Cabinet gave the rehabilitation plan the go-ahead under the Bankruptcy Act, which was later approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court. But green shoots of recovery have sprouted over the past few months.

THAI reported positive feedback since international travel resumed with the easing of the pandemic. They also made known they would pay refunds to customers whose flights were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Pantip said the SEPO backs the sale of the Finance Ministry’s shares in non-listed businesses. Most of those shares were gained from acquiring foreclosed assets.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Tourism34 seconds ago

THAI needs to raise 10 billion baht as part of restructuring
image
ASEAN2 mins ago

Ask nicely! Offended Myanmar junta refuses to stop slaughter
image
Thailand18 mins ago

Thailand to postpone new cash deposit machine rule after backlash
image
Sponsored3 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
Bangkok37 mins ago

After Bangkok drug party raid, police investigate possible Chinese connections
image
Thailand41 mins ago

Chinese tycoon busted in drug party donated 3 million baht to govt
image
Crime2 hours ago

Two Singaporean men arrested in Bangkok for selling ‘Happy Water’ to nightclubs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Guides2 hours ago

Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022)
image
Travel2 hours ago

Guide to visiting Koh Samui in 2022
image
Lifestyle2 hours ago

The dark and twisted history of Thailand’s “haunted” brothel in Kanchanaburi
image
Thailand2 hours ago

2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT
image
Thailand18 hours ago

Man arrested for selling fake car license plates
image
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
image
Chon Buri18 hours ago

Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending