Tourism
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
The arrival of a few mega billionaires to the tourist island of Koh Samui and surrounding islands has sparked hope that Thailand will begin to see a rise in wealthy travellers again. Perhaps now that Covid-19 restrictions are finally mostly lifted, several luxury superyacht vessels have been spotted arriving on the shores of Samui.
Most notably, Alexander Alexandrovich Svetakov, a Russian property developer worth billions, was seen arriving to Koh Samui aboard his Cloudbreak superyacht. The 54 year old Russian man is the chairman of the Absolut Group and is ranked number 881 on the list of the world’s most wealthy people this year. He is a very successful property developer, controlling more property than almost anyone in Moscow with most of his land falling in the New Moscow area, a region where Moscow expanded over the last decade with unprecedented growth.
Now he is on holiday after sailing from Singapore to Koh Samui on his 3.9 billion baht giant vessel. The superyacht sailed with 12 passengers and six crew on board, leaving Singapore on July 1. To be safe with Covid restrictions, a group of officials from immigration, customs, port security control, communicable disease control, and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre all boarded the ship to screen all the passengers aboard.
Svetakov has sailed the Cloudbreak superyacht around the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao attracting a lot of attention from people ashore spotting the giant ship visiting. The governor of Surat Thani, where the popular tourist islands are located, said that visible holidays like this from billionaire travellers show the potential for high-end luxury tourism throughout Surat Thani. Tourism and government officials hope it will spur many more wealthy travellers to visit these tropical destinations.
Media reports mentioned another unnamed British billionaire investor that also sailed his superyacht into the waters off the coast of Koh Samui to enjoy a holiday. The high-profile wealthy tourists prompted government officials to speak optimistically about attracting more rich travellers to stimulate tourism and the massive economy it brings.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Pattaya train crashes into truck, 3 survive with minor injuries
Full Moon Party draws 20,000 & Robin Hood in Underpants
A bold new rehab approach to treating drug & alcohol addiction in Thailand: Flow Recovery Retreat Phuket
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Japan hits record high in Covid-19 cases
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Public grieves loss of doctor who drowned trying to save tourist in Phuket
Sleeping driver unharmed after seemingly deadly crash
Thailand says no to North Korean martial art at SEA Games
After drownings, Phuket governor calls to step up safety
Girl in northeast Thailand rides elephant to save fuel costs, goes viral
Will Thailand become the first SE Asian country to have same sex marriage?
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thousands evacuated as wildfires blaze across Europe
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
-
Phuket2 days ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Tourism3 days ago
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
-
Thailand1 day ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Business2 days ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Bangkok2 days ago
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Recent comments: