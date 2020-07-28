Connect with us

Tourism

Room rates drop as Thailand’s hotels feel the Covid pinch

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Room rates drop as Thailand&#8217;s hotels feel the Covid pinch | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Braden Jarvis on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

The devastating economic effects of the Covid-19 crisis continue to make themselves felt as hotels are forced to reduce their rates significantly in an effort to lure guests. Speaking to the Bangkok Post, James Kaplan from asset investment and management company, Destination Capital says that, unlike the economic crash of 1997, hotel revenue took a hit at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, when a lack of tourists forced them to close their doors temporarily.

While Thailand appears to have been successful in suppressing, and containing, the virus, lingering uncertainty over when tourism and the overall economy might bounce back, coupled with the lack of an effective vaccine, means hotels are having to drop their prices. Kaplan predicts the number of international arrivals will not match 2019 levels until at least 2023.

The absence of a vaccine against Covid-19, added to strict quarantine requirements and struggling airlines, mean tourists are not confident about travelling, and, while the much-discussed travel bubbles may attract some, this will not be enough to provide airlines and the sector as a whole with the significant jump-start required.

Kaplan says his company hopes to have a portfolio of between 12 and 15 hotels within the Asia-Pacific region within 18 months. The idea is to have the properties renovated and rebranded, marketing them to capital investors in Thailand and elsewhere. Such an investment would mean these hotels could reopen, creating more jobs. He adds that Thailand is the primary focus, particularly properties in the tourist hotspots of Bangkok, Hua Hin, Phuket and Pattaya.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 28, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Destination Capital, no money of their own but use others money and take a cut, again have confidence in the hotel market.
    If hotels are such a good investment how about David Kaplan buying a few of his own.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Kevin Martyn

      July 28, 2020 at 11:28 am

      I really cannot see the 4/5 star Hotels around Thailand seeing any recovery in the 4qtr of 2020!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Mai

Tourism council urges Chiang Mai hotels to open up to meet domestic tourism demand

Maya Taylor

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Tourism council urges Chiang Mai hotels to open up to meet domestic tourism demand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sergiu Tomsa from Pexels

The chair of Chiang Mai’s branch of the Tourism Council of Thailand says the city’s hotels and tour agencies are showing little interest in reopening, despite the province expecting a surge in domestic tourism as a result of the government’s stimulus offering. Nation Thailand reports that tourism chief Punlop Sae-Jew says many properties continue to keep their doors shut as this time of year is traditionally seen as low season. While some hotels say it’s not worth reopening when occupancy rates are less than 12%, Punlop argues that reopening up would generate much-needed additional revenue. He adds that 80% of […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Calvin Teo/Wikimedia

The Malaysian and Singapore governments have agreed to re-open the Straits of Johor border (the land bridges linking Malaysia and Singapore) from August 17, initially only for those travelling on business. The move comes after Malaysia closed its border 5 months ago in mid-March, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis. Now the Foreign Affairs Ministers of both countries, Hishammuddin Hussein of Malaysia and Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore, say cross-border travel will once more be allowed under the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement. These agreements allow up to 2,500 commuters to travel between both countries for the purpose […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket seeks to diversify after Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Phuket seeks to diversify after Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Phuket's famous beaches, the province's main attraction, remain empty - The Thaiger

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cripple Thailand’s vital tourism sector, with provinces that rely the most on tourism revenue, being hit the hardest. Thailand may have managed to contain the Covid-19 virus, but at the expense of its economy going into a free fall with the southern resort province of Phuket exemplifying the downturn. Phuket businesses, which rely almost exclusively on foreign arrivals for tourism income, cannot estimate when the island’s economic crisis, the worst ever, will be over. Firmly positioned as a world-class destination, Thailand’s largest island has earned vast revenue from foreign tourists, many with deep pockets. So […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending