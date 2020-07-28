Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion | The Thaiger

Events
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
Today is the 68th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The Thaiger wishes His Majesty another year of continued good health and service to the Thai people.
His Majesty has been the King of Thailand since October 13, 2016. He is the only son of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, the beloved monarchs who served Thailand from 1946 – 2016. In 1972, King Bhumibol bestowed on his son the title “Somdech Phra Borom Oras Adhiraj Chao Fah Maha Vajiralongkorn Sayam Makutrajakuman” and the title made him the Crown Prince and heir to the Thai throne. The King also served as a marshal in the Thai military.
After his father’s passing on October 13, 2016, he succeeded to the throne of Thailand. There was a short delay with the new King declaring that he needed “time to prepare before being proclaimed as the new king”.
He accepted the Thai throne on December 1, 2016. His Majesty’s coronation was in May 2019 over three days of high pageantry, parades and royal ceremonies.
Today is a public holiday in Thailand. The holiday completes a 4 day long weekend in the Kingdom. Yesterday was a substitute holiday for Songkran this year. The annual Songkran Thai New Year celebrations were cancelled due to the lockdowns around the country at that time. There will be two more substitute Songkran holidays this year.
Chiang Mai performance artists demonstrate for free speech
With anti-government protests dotting the nation for over a week, performance artists in Chiang Mai took to the streets yesterday evening with a different type of demonstration – in favour of free speech. As the sun began setting, artists at each corner and junction of the old city’s moat could be found waiting to perform. At 5pm, each artist began performing their own unique protest. They used their bodies, costumes, props and words to express themselves as locals and foreigners alike looked on at their guerilla-style presentations. Many of them were Chiang Mai University students or alumni who have organised […]
Police meet to discus legal action against pro-democracy protesters and organisers
Following Saturday’s large protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Saturday afternoon and evening, Bangkok police are now pondering whether to prosecute the organisers for defying the emergency decree – the part of the law that prohibits large public gatherings. The protesters were demanding the dissolution of Parliament, the drawing up of a new Constitution and an end to official limitation of free expression. Some estimated 2,000+ people (the estimates have grown over the past 2 days), congregated at the Democracy Monument in protest of the Prayut government. The Metropolitan Police Bureau, Crime Suppression Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division, Special Branch, […]
Police say they are gathering evidence to arrest ringleaders of Saturday protest – VIDEO
Whilst the police attending the mostly-peaceful protest, on Saturday afternoon and evening around Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, they didn’t intervene and break up the crowd. But they were taking plenty of photos. Now Bangkok Police have announced that they were gathering evidence to press formal charges against the leaders of the pro-democracy protest. Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Lt. Gen. Pakkapong Pongpetra, focused his comments on the activist group “Free Youth,” which led the protests which attracted over a thousand people, “many thousands” according to some international media. Meanwhile, students and protest groups have also staged smaller gatherings in Chiang Mai […]
