Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme

The governor of one Western Thai province whose tourism income plummeted this year announced yesterday the need for a “comprehensive strategy” to revive tourism. The province of Prachuap Khiri Khan made 1.85 billion baht in tourism in 2020, but that dropped to 36 million baht in 2021.

“We expect travel activities to pick up once Covid-19 is classified as an endemic disease”.

The governor says the new tourism strategy will mainly promote one-night and two-night stays in three target areas. The areas are Hua Hin-Pran Buri, Sam Roi Yot-Kui Buri-Muang, and Thap Sakae-Bang Saphan-Bang Saphan Noi. The governor says the campaign will try to appeal to a wide range of travel groups, including families, young people, and the elderly. He said the main target districts will submit their reopening plans to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration later this week, hopefully on time for Songkaran.

Prachuap Khiri Khan is a coastal province, like many Thai provinces that have been gutted hard by Covid-19’s destruction of the tourism industry. Another province notably similar is Phuket. The number of tourists plummeted from 14,800 a day on average in 2019 to 500 a day on average in 2021. At one point, the average monthly income in Phuket fell to 1,961 baht per month.

Like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket is also slowly making a comeback in tourism. Last week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket announced the province is ready to welcome back sea tourists, after the Test & Go scheme extended to them.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post