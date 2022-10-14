Connect with us

Tourism

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park

Published

 on 

With only a few weeks left before the first Ghibli theme park opens on November 1, the world’s press has been allowed to take a look around.

True to the Miyazaki vibe, the park in Nagakute has little of the razzamatazz or carnival atmosphere of Disney World. This is a much more quiet, low-key affair. Darker than Disney.

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park | News by Thaiger

A replica of the elevator tower from the movie “Castle in the Sky” at Ghibli Park.

There are no rides, no prizes and certainly not any humans wearing huge fibreglass duck heads. Instead, discrete houses nestle peacefully inside the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park.

The result is believed to be Japan’s first “hybrid park,” built around an existing public space to minimise harm to the environment. Mindful of sustainability, its creators sourced as many materials as possible locally. The main attraction — Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse — is converted from an indoor pool attached to an indoor skating rink.

The park will eventually comprise five areas, with three ready for opening next month.

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park | News by Thaiger

In Dondoko Forest, visitors will find the house of Satsuki and Mei from “My Neighbor Totoro.”

A major departure from the Tokyo museum is that photography is allowed. Inside the warehouse are 14 scenes from Ghibli films, which serve as backdrops that visitors can pose in.

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park | News by Thaiger

Sure to become an Instagram classic is a scene from “Spirited Away,” in which visitors can sit next to No Face on the train, looking just as Chihiro does as she heads for Zeniba’s house toward the end of the film.

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park | News by Thaiger

An exhibit, showing a scene from the movie “Spirited Away,” in Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse.

The Hill of Youth presents Nishi’s antique shop from “Whisper of the Heart” and the Cat Bureau from “The Cat Returns.”

Two other areas — Valley of Witches and Mononoke Village — are expected to open by spring 2024.

The 10 famous animations that show at the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo will also be screened in a small theatre in the warehouse, though it won’t be possible to see more than one short in any visit.

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs12 mins ago

Drug dealer killed in shootout after high-speed chase
Crime51 mins ago

Three arrested in India in occult human sacrifice case
Tourism1 hour ago

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Tourism3 hours ago

‘Until the pots are dry’ – where 10 baht dishes rule the menu
Hot News3 hours ago

Estate developer killed in Chon Buri trailor truck crash
Environment3 hours ago

PM Prayut avoids being pelted with rotten fish & faeces
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather3 hours ago

Ayutthaya temples at risk from flood damage
Weather3 hours ago

Ubon Ratchathani Zoo closed due to floods
Hot News3 hours ago

North Korea’s Kim watching Russia’s Putin closely after nuclear threats
World3 hours ago

Hindu husbands’ day celebrated around the world
Hot News4 hours ago

Florida school shooter gets life in prison, avoids death penalty
Crime4 hours ago

Man used dating app to murder one woman, torture another
Economy4 hours ago

Thailand’s LTR visa needs reworking to attract foreigners
Thailand5 hours ago

8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

More students from Thailand enter China
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending