Nok Air begins Bangkok-Hyderabad flights

Thailand’s budget airline Nok Air has begun direct Bangkok-Hyderabad flights linking the Thai capital with India’s IT hotspot.

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 Economy Class seats plies the nonstop route from Don Mueang International Airport to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport four times per week.

The new route provides Hyderabad, a major centre for the technology industry, with connections to over 20 locations in Thailand, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai, as well as to international locations like Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Yangon (Myanmar).

Flight DD959 takes off from Hyderabad at 12.45am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and lands in Bangkok at 6.05am.

Flight DD958 departs Bangkok at 9.30pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, landing in Hyderabad at 11.45pm.

Today, a round trip between Bangkok and Hyderabad on the Nok Air website can be found for as little as 3,990 baht (US$110). Total flight time is 3 hours 50 minutes.

The route is expected to bolster Indian tourism to Thailand. Hyderabad, the capital and the largest city of the Indian state of Telangana, is home to almost one million people who may now fly direct to Bangkok and easily connect to 20 more locations in Thailand such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, etc.

At present, Hyderabad is Nok Air‘s only Indian destination. However, CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool has plans to expand its routes in the country this year.

“India is a very important and old friend of Thailand, and at Nok Air, we are elated to welcome onboard passengers from Hyderabad with direct flights starting February 19, 2023.

“We hope to increase the connectivity to more cities in India this year. Nok is the No.1 choice among Thai Carriers, providing customers true value for money, reliability, convenience, and care.”

Bangkok-Hyderabad flights unique link to Don Mueang Airport

Nok Air’s new route will be the only service between Don Mueang Airport and Hyderabad.

Thai Airways is the only other airline offering direct flights between Bangkok and Hyderabad, operating out of Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

In November, Nok Air opened ‘Nok Air Lounge’ at Don Mueang Airport which may be enjoyed by holders of Nok Max tickets and Nok Smile Plus members.